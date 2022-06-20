New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817740/?utm_source=GNW

Global Baby Products Market to Reach $15.6 Billion by 2026



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Baby Products estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.6 Billion by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growing awareness about hygiene and hygienic products is resulting in increased demand for baby cosmetics and toiletries products. Baby toiletries account for more than 12% of the overall baby care products and is currently witnessing faster growth, due to increasing focus on baby`s hygiene and increasing issues associated with unhygienic practices. Baby cosmetics and toiletries market comprises a wide range of products that include Baby Skin Care Products, Bath Products, Baby Hair Care Products, and other cosmetics and toiletries. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Baby Food segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2026



The Baby Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Key trends prevailing in the global market include demand growth in the organic baby food segment and emergence of many online stores as prominent distribution channels. Infant formula demand is driven by the trend of health and wellness across the world. Mounting concerns over possible exposure to toxins and chemicals on consuming non-organic prepared baby food products is a major factor attributed to the rise of organic baby food products. This trend in infant formula is more prominent in countries such as Canada, Western Europe, and the U.S.



Baby Safety & Convenience Segment to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026



Baby Safety & Convenience Segment comprises products such as smart baby monitor, baby safe fabric protector, electronic stroller, high chairs, smart car seat insert, car booster seat, baby folding travel potty, among others. Continuous innovation remains crucial to growth in this market. USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$705.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on Baby Products

Cosmetics and Toiletries Hold the Largest Segment

Baby Skin Care Products Segment Dominates the Market

Post-COVID Skin Care Situation: Overcoming Challenges in 2021

Baby Foods Market to Witness Steady Growth

Factors Impacting Sales of Baby Foods and Infant Formula in the

Worldwide Market (On a Scale of 1-10)

Baby Safety & Convenience Products

Baby Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Recent Market Activity

Innovations & Advancements



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Innovation and

Premiumization Drive Healthy Market Growth

Table 7: Global Birth Rates: Number of Births (per ?000

Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and

2015

Birth Statistics Across the World

Baby Formula Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Surging Popularity of Non-GMO and Organic Infant Formulas

Benefit Market Expansion

Plant-based Infant Nutrition Gains Prominence

Emerging Economies to Provide Major Impetus to the Global

Organic Baby Foods Market

Green Themes Preferred by New Generation Parents When buying

toddler & baby products for skin care

Innovation Trends In Baby Products Market

Promoting Trust

Recent Launches

Rising Working Women Population Increases the Demand for Baby

Products

Top 10 Countries Worldwide with the Highest Proportion of

Working Women in the Nation?s Women Population



