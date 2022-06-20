New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817740/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Baby Products Market to Reach $15.6 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Baby Products estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.6 Billion by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growing awareness about hygiene and hygienic products is resulting in increased demand for baby cosmetics and toiletries products. Baby toiletries account for more than 12% of the overall baby care products and is currently witnessing faster growth, due to increasing focus on baby`s hygiene and increasing issues associated with unhygienic practices. Baby cosmetics and toiletries market comprises a wide range of products that include Baby Skin Care Products, Bath Products, Baby Hair Care Products, and other cosmetics and toiletries. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Baby Food segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2026
The Baby Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Key trends prevailing in the global market include demand growth in the organic baby food segment and emergence of many online stores as prominent distribution channels. Infant formula demand is driven by the trend of health and wellness across the world. Mounting concerns over possible exposure to toxins and chemicals on consuming non-organic prepared baby food products is a major factor attributed to the rise of organic baby food products. This trend in infant formula is more prominent in countries such as Canada, Western Europe, and the U.S.
Baby Safety & Convenience Segment to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026
Baby Safety & Convenience Segment comprises products such as smart baby monitor, baby safe fabric protector, electronic stroller, high chairs, smart car seat insert, car booster seat, baby folding travel potty, among others. Continuous innovation remains crucial to growth in this market. USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$705.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 305 Featured) -
- Abbott Laboratories
- Beiersdorf AG
- Dabur International Ltd.
- Danone S.A.
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Nestlé S.A.
- Procter & Gamble Company
- Unilever plc
- Weleda AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817740/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 on Baby Products
Cosmetics and Toiletries Hold the Largest Segment
Baby Skin Care Products Segment Dominates the Market
Post-COVID Skin Care Situation: Overcoming Challenges in 2021
Baby Foods Market to Witness Steady Growth
Factors Impacting Sales of Baby Foods and Infant Formula in the
Worldwide Market (On a Scale of 1-10)
Baby Safety & Convenience Products
Baby Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Recent Market Activity
Innovations & Advancements
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Innovation and
Premiumization Drive Healthy Market Growth
Table 7: Global Birth Rates: Number of Births (per ?000
Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and
2015
Birth Statistics Across the World
Baby Formula Market Witnesses Rapid Growth
Surging Popularity of Non-GMO and Organic Infant Formulas
Benefit Market Expansion
Plant-based Infant Nutrition Gains Prominence
Emerging Economies to Provide Major Impetus to the Global
Organic Baby Foods Market
Green Themes Preferred by New Generation Parents When buying
toddler & baby products for skin care
Innovation Trends In Baby Products Market
Promoting Trust
Recent Launches
Rising Working Women Population Increases the Demand for Baby
Products
Top 10 Countries Worldwide with the Highest Proportion of
Working Women in the Nation?s Women Population
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Baby Products by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby
Cosmetic & Toiletries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Baby Cosmetic &
Toiletries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby
Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Baby Food by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Baby Food by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby
Safety & Convenience by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Baby Safety & Convenience
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Baby Safety &
Convenience by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Convenience Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Convenience Stores by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Convenience Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Platform by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Online Platform by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Online Platform by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Distribution Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Distribution Channels
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Distribution
Channels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Baby Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby
Products by Product - Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and
Baby Safety & Convenience - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Baby Products by Product -
Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety &
Convenience Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Cosmetic &
Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety & Convenience for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby
Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online Platform and Other Distribution
Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Baby Products by Distribution
Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online
Platform and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platform
and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Baby Products by Product - Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby
Food and Baby Safety & Convenience - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Baby Products by Product -
Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety &
Convenience Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Cosmetic &
Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety & Convenience for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Baby Products by Distribution Channel -
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platform
and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Platform and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platform
and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Baby Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby
Products by Product - Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and
Baby Safety & Convenience - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Baby Products by Product -
Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety &
Convenience Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Cosmetic &
Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety & Convenience for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby
Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online Platform and Other Distribution
Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Platform and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platform
and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Baby Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby
Products by Product - Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and
Baby Safety & Convenience - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Baby Products by Product -
Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety &
Convenience Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Cosmetic &
Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety & Convenience for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby
Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online Platform and Other Distribution
Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Platform and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platform
and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Baby Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Baby Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Baby Products by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Baby Products by Product - Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby
Food and Baby Safety & Convenience - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Baby Products by Product -
Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety &
Convenience Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Cosmetic &
Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety & Convenience for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Baby Products by Distribution Channel -
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platform
and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Platform and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platform
and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Baby Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Baby Products by Product - Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby
Food and Baby Safety & Convenience - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Baby Products by Product -
Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety &
Convenience Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Cosmetic &
Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety & Convenience for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Baby Products by Distribution Channel -
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platform
and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Platform and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platform
and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Baby Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Baby Products by Product - Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby
Food and Baby Safety & Convenience - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Baby Products by Product -
Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety &
Convenience Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Cosmetic &
Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety & Convenience for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Baby Products by Distribution Channel -
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platform
and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Platform and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platform
and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby
Products by Product - Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and
Baby Safety & Convenience - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Baby Products by Product -
Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety &
Convenience Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Cosmetic &
Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety & Convenience for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby
Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online Platform and Other Distribution
Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Platform and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platform
and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Baby Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby
Products by Product - Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and
Baby Safety & Convenience - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Baby Products by Product -
Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety &
Convenience Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Cosmetic &
Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety & Convenience for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby
Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online Platform and Other Distribution
Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Baby Products by Distribution
Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online
Platform and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platform
and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby
Products by Product - Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and
Baby Safety & Convenience - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Baby Products by Product -
Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety &
Convenience Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Cosmetic &
Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety & Convenience for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby
Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores, Online Platform and Other Distribution
Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Platform and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platform
and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Baby Products by Product - Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby
Food and Baby Safety & Convenience - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Baby Products by Product -
Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety &
Convenience Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Cosmetic &
Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety & Convenience for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Baby Products by Distribution Channel -
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platform
and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Platform and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platform
and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Baby Products by Product - Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby
Food and Baby Safety & Convenience - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Baby Products by
Product - Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety &
Convenience Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby
Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety & Convenience
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Baby Products by Distribution Channel -
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platform
and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Platform and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online
Platform and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Baby Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Baby Products by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Baby Products by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Baby Products by Product - Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby
Food and Baby Safety & Convenience - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Baby Products by
Product - Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety &
Convenience Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby
Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety & Convenience
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Baby Products by Distribution Channel -
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platform
and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Platform and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online
Platform and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Baby Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Baby Products by Product - Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby
Food and Baby Safety & Convenience - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Baby Products by
Product - Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety &
Convenience Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Cosmetic &
Toiletries, Baby Food and Baby Safety & Convenience for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Baby Products by Distribution Channel -
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platform
and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Baby Products by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores, Online Platform and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Baby Products by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817740/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________