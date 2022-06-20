Alterity Therapeutics to Present at the VirtualInvestorConferences.com Life Sciences Investor Forum

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) (“Alterity” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that David Stamler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will present at the VirtualInvestorConferences.com Life Sciences Investor Forum on Thursday, 23 June 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. A link to the registration page may be accessed here and on Alterity’s website under the Investors Section: Events and Presentations.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s lead asset, ATH434, has the potential to treat various Parkinsonian disorders. Alterity also has a broad drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical compounds to intercede in disease processes. The Company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, California, USA. For further information please visit the Company’s web site at www.alteritytherapeutics.com.

Authorisation & Additional information

This announcement was authorized by David Stamler, CEO of Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

