Insights on the Insulated Concrete Form Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Material, End-use and Region

The global insulated concrete form (ICF) market reached a value of US$ 878.2 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,204.10 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Insulated concrete form (ICF) is a strong and energy-efficient system of formwork, which utilizes hollow block components that are dry-stacked together. It is manufactured using polystyrene foam, cement-bonded wood fiber, polyurethane foam, and cement-bonded polystyrene beads. It is widely used for the construction of residential, industrial, and commercial buildings. ICF is also used for manufacturing reinforced concrete (RCC) and is placed as a substrate for walls, roofs, and floors.

It provides various benefits, such as greater comfort, energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, sound blocking ability, and safety and disaster resistance. In comparison to traditional construction materials, ICF allows design flexibility and thermal, fire, and disaster resistance. As a result, ICF finds extensive application in construction and infrastructural activities.



Insulated Concrete Forms (ICF) Market Trends

Significant growth in construction activities across the globe is a key factor driving the market growth. ICF is widely used for constructing non-residential infrastructures, such as offices, business parks, warehouses, and government facilities. In line with this, the increasing product demand in the construction of residential and public facilities, such as hotels, churches, schools, shopping centers, and housing buildings, is favoring the market growth.

Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of pre-built shapes of insulated concrete forms that provide enhanced durability, strength, and reduce the overall construction time, are providing an impetus to the market growth. In addition to this, the increasing demand for energy-efficient green buildings that are resource-efficient and minimize water wastage are positively impacting the market growth. Apart from this, the rising demand for durable and advanced building insulation, along with rapid urbanization, are anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Airlite Plastics Company & Fox Blocks, Amvic Inc., BASF SE, Beco Products Ltd, BuildBlock Building Systems LLC, Durisol UK, LiteForm Technologies, Logix Brands, Nudura Corporation (RPM International Inc.), Polycrete International?, Quad-Lock Building Systems and Sunbloc Ltd.



