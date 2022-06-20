Worldwide Renal Biomarkers Industry to 2027 - Featuring Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories and PerkinElmer Among Others

Dublin, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renal Biomarkers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global renal biomarkers market reached a value of US$ 1.13 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1.88 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Renal biomarkers are cells, proteins, lipids, microRNAs, genes, metabolites, or proteomic patterns present on a urinalysis. They assist in determining the glomerular filtration rate (GFR) of kidneys to analyze their proper functioning and evaluating pathogenic processes or pharmacological responses to therapeutic interventions. As they also aid in predicting disease progression and computing drug dosage, renal biomarkers find extensive applications in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories across the globe.



Renal Biomarkers Market Trends

Chronic kidney disease (CKD), non-communicable disease with considerable morbidity and mortality, has gradually become a public health concern globally and its main risk factors are diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases. The increasing number of individuals with CKD represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, renal biomarkers, including blood urea nitrogen (BUN), serum creatinine (SCr), urinary albumin/protein and volume excretion, are used in the diagnosis of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and monitoring of the disease. Besides this, there is a growing interest of industry investors in novel single biomarkers and process-specific biomarker panels in human renal diseases around the world.

These novel biomarkers provide vital diagnostic and prognostic information and help predict response to the treatment of glomerulopathies, acute kidney injury (AKI), and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). Apart from this, renal biomarkers are becoming accessible and feasible in all-sized laboratories. This, along with the development and integration of genomics, epigenetics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, is positively influencing the market. Some of the other factors, such as the burgeoning healthcare industry, the rising geriatric population, and the increasing number of clinical trials for CKD worldwide, are anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), bioMerieux SA, BioPorto A/S, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Siemens AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global renal biomarkers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global renal biomarkers market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the biomarker type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the diagnostic technique?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global renal biomarkers market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Renal Biomarkers Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Biomarker Type

6.1 Functional Biomarker

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Serum Creatinine

6.1.2.2 Serum Cystatin C

6.1.2.3 Urine Albumin

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Up-regulated Protein

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin (NGAL)

6.2.2.2 Kidney Injury Molecule-1

6.2.2.3 INTERLEUKIN-18

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Diagnostic Technique

7.1 Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Particle-enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay (PETIA)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Colorimetric Assay

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Chemiluminescent Immunoassay (CLIA)

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospital

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Diagnostic Laboratory

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 bioMerieux SA

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 BioPorto A/S

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Enzo Biochem Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 PerkinElmer Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Randox Laboratories Ltd.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Siemens AG

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvr4dv

Attachment