Global Cancer Therapies Market to Reach $204.2 Billion by 2024



Cancer is ranked among the leading diseases resulting in mobility and mortality. Cancer treatments or therapies are aimed at eliminating or slowing down growth of cancerous abnormal cells by interfering with specific molecules like DNA or proteins that contribute to growth of cancerous cells. Global market for cancer therapies continues to witness robust growth driven by the increasing prevalence of various types of cancers across the world. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cancer Therapies is projected to reach US$204.2 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Cancer Therapies, accounting for an estimated 38.3% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$86.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period.



The development and increased availability of accurate and highly effective treatment options, led by technology advancements and increase investments into R&D indicatives, is expected to fuel growth. The rapid aging population at a higher risk of developing cancer also presents growth opportunities for the market. Standard cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery, given their relatively higher side effects and disadvantages, are forecast to be elbowed aside by new biotherapy and immunological treatments, which are expected to spruce up growth. However, the significantly higher cost of developing cancer drugs and potential for side effects with various cancer therapies are limiting market growth. The growing population of cancer patients in the US represents a major growth driving factor. The well-developed healthcare infrastructure facilities in the country and high adoption of technologically advanced treatment methods for cancer are positioning the US as a major player in the cancer therapies market. Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at a high rate due to rising cancer prevalence in the region, increasing awareness about various cancer therapies, and growing collaborations between private and public sectors to offer new cancer therapies in the region.



The market for Biotherapies is forecast to emerge as the dominant segment over the analysis period. The segment features several drugs that have attained blockbuster status and sales of these drugs continue to rise with each passing year. Factors such as increasing number of new and overall cancer patients worldwide, as well as the relative higher efficacy and safety profiles of biotherapies are further expected to fuel sales in this segment.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Cancer Therapies: An Outlook

Chemotherapy & Targeted Therapy Lead the Global Cancer

Therapies Market

By Cancer Type

USA Leads the Cancer Therapies Market

Biotherapies to Drive Growth

Rise in Cancer Incidence & Access to Modern Therapeutics Foster

Growth

Total Number of New Cancer Cases by Type: 2018

Total Number of Cancer Deaths by Type: 2018

Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018

Cancer Mortality by Region: 2018

Age-Standardized Incidence and Mortality Rates of All Cancers

(per 100000 Population) by Region: 2018

Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth

Number of FDA-Approved Cancer Drugs: 2010-2018

Select Cancer Drug Approvals in 2019

Select Cancer Drug Approvals in 2018

Cancer Drug Pipeline to Change the Pharma Landscape

Increasing Share of Cancer Drugs as % Of Total Pharma Drug

Pipeline: 2010-2019

Cancer Therapies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Select Leading Cancer Drugs Worldwide by Sales: 2018

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industry Focuses on New Approaches to Treat Cancer

Recent Advancements in Cancer Drug Discovery

A New Immunotherapy Technique that Improves Efficacy and Safety

of Cancer Treatment Developed by an Institute for Molecular

Engineering Research Team

Lymphoma Therapy Developed by BeiGene Secures US FDA Approval

New Linker Technology for Enhancing Stability of ADCs

Personalized Medicine Gains Importance

Companion Diagnostics Accelerate Role of Personalized Medicine

in Cancer Care

North American Companion Diagnostics Market (2019)

European Companion Diagnostics Market by Disease Area (2019)

Innovations in Cancer Drug Delivery: Key Factor in Product

Differentiation

Peptoid-based Nanotubes Allow Precise, Targeted Delivery of

Cancer Drugs

Combination Therapy: A Double Whammy Success

Patent Expiries of Branded Drugs to Trigger Generic Competition

Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and

Europe

Gene Therapy based Approaches Present Potential Weapon for

Battle against Cancer

Development of Novel Drug Candidates and Potential Therapies

Non-Viral Gene Therapy to Expedite Cancer Research and

Introduction of New Therapies

Rise in Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs)

Top Financial Concerns for Cancer Patients: Ranked In Order of

Influence

Oral Oncolytic Abandonment Rate (in %) by Patient Out-of-Pocket

Expenses

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Demographics & Lifestyles Raise the Risk of Cancer

Percentage Breakdown of New Cases for All Cancers by Gender (2019)

Percentage Breakdown of New Cases for Colon and Rectum Cancers

by Gender (2019)

Percentage Breakdown of New Cases for Lung & Bronchus Cancers

by Gender (2019)

Unmet Needs Leave Scope for Further Research and Development

Low Entry Barriers in Cancer Research Encourages Breakthrough

Developments

Increasing Investments by National Health Authorities

NCI Funding for Cancer Research (2002, 2008, 2014 and 2020)

Improved Screening, Diagnosis & Patient Survival Rates Trigger

Growth

Molecular Imaging of Cancer: Critical in Improving Patient

Outcomes

Innovations, Improvements, and Approvals Propel Growth

Select Cancer Drug Approvals (2018 & 2019)

Emerging Challenges in Cancer Drug Development

Drug Failures Deter Prospects of New Therapies

High Prices of Targeted Therapies Act as a Speed Breaker

Estimated Average Monthly Cost of Select Leading Cancer Drugs

in the US as of 2016

Cancer Drug Approval Processes Need to Become More Flexible for

Encouraging Innovation

Limited Tumor Specificity and Toxicity

Complicated Treatment Protocols: A Major Stumbling Block in

Patient Compliance

Reduced Smoking

Global Cigarette Consumption Per Capita by Select Countries for

1970 and 2018

Reimbursement Coverage Remains a Major Challenge

Increase in Multidrug Resistance

Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approval

Challenges Encountered in Clinical Trials

Overview of Cancer Therapy Segments

Immunotherapy: A Promising Segment

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Therapy Type (in %) for 2019

Monoclonal Antibodies for Cancer Treatment

Monoclonal Antibodies in Late-Stage Clinical Trials for Cancer

Treatment

Vaccines: A Promising Future Area of Cancer Therapeutics

Approved Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines Worldwide

CAR-T Therapy: An Innovative Therapy Focused on Engineering of

Patients? Immune Cells for Cancer Treatment

UK Researchers New Approach Holds Potential to Boost

Immunotherapies

Targeted Therapy: An Overview

Types of Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy: An Overview

Types of Chemotherapy

Risks Associated with Chemotherapy

Hormone Therapy

Drug Classes in Hormone Therapy

CANCER TYPES, APPROVED AND PIPELINE DRUGS

Prostate Cancer

Global Sales of Leading Prostate Cancer Drugs in US$ Million: 2018

Select General Risk Factors and their Relative Risk Rate in

Prostate Cancer

Select FDA Approved Drugs for Palliative Treatment of Advanced

Prostate Cancer

Select Drugs that Received Approval for Castration-Resistant

Prostate Cancer (CRPC)

Prostate Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results

Lung Cancer

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Men for Select Countries

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Women for Select Countries

Select FDA-Approved Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs

Select Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of

Dec, 2019

Select Phase III Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of

December 30, 2019

Breast Cancer

Select FDA Approved Breast Cancer Drugs

Breast Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results:

As of Dec 30, 2019

Breast Cancer Select Phase III Completed Clinical Trials with

Results: As of Dec 30, 2019

Renal Cancer

Select FDA-Approved Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs

Cervical Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Select FDA-Approved Colorectal Cancer Drugs

Skin Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Non-Hodgkin?s Lymphoma

Leukemia

Standard Approved Mode of Therapy for AML by Age Group

Blood Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results:

As of Dec 30, 2019

Blood Cancer Phase III Completed Clinical Trials with Results:

As of Dec 30, 2019

Bladder Cancer

Endometrial Cancer



