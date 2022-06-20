New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Knowledge Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817668/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Knowledge Management Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2026
Knowledge management is a managerial approach through which an organization collects, analyzes, systematizes, stores, and shares its knowledge assets or knowledge-based intellectual property. The global market is anticipated to expand due to the growing need to retain customers and improve customer satisfaction. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant remote working phenomenon has provided a significant boost for knowledge management solutions across the world. With the remote working pattern emerging as a mainstream phenomenon, the need for knowledge management solutions is expected to increase going forwards. Even with the COVID-19 curve flattening, and mass vaccination programs still at a distance, most companies are expected to continue with the work-from-home model at least into the near future. The KM systems fit perfectly into the needs of an organization, which could be required to operate with employees of other departments in the absence of relevant workforce (either due to layoff or COVID-19 related absenteeism). The pandemic also caused several companies to adopt cloud-based software that imparts flexibility to their businesses, while those with such technologies already in place would continue to have an edge other those transitioning later. The use of cloud-based KM systems would help organizations create and share information in real-time with employees for better customer handling. In addition, increasing amounts of data being collected by organizations is expected to drive the demand for knowledge management solutions.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Knowledge Management estimated at US$381.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% over the analysis period. Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.2% CAGR to reach US$444.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mechanisms & Technologies segment is readjusted to a revised 21.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.5% share of the global Knowledge Management market. A Knowledge Management System (KMS) is associated with carrying out various functions of KM, i.e. collection, dissemination, analysis and general management of knowledge or information, for an organization, and delivers results that enable the organization to use the same in an effective and efficient manner. KMS system is intended for using and applying the principles of KM for allowing customers and employees to rapidly create, find and store relevant information. Knowledge Management Mechanisms are structural or organizational means utilized for promoting knowledge management. Some examples of KM mechanisms include on-the-job training, learning by doing, learning by observation, and face-to-face meetings. Knowledge Management Technologies refer to various types of information technologies that enable knowledge management.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $164.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $176.9 Billion by 2026
The Knowledge Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$164.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.39% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$176.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 27.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.6% and 17.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$219.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Global enterprises are making substantial investments in developing innovative approaches and strategies for competing successfully in a knowledge-based market. Such innovative practices, resulting in the development of knowledge-intensive products and services, are prevalent amongst enterprises in North America and Europe.
Process Segment to Reach $265.6 Billion by 2026
Knowledge Management Processes refer to approaches used by an organization for handling knowledge at various stages of KM lifecycle. The segment includes processes that are used for applying knowledge, capturing knowledge, creating knowledge, and sharing knowledge. In the global Process segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$59.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$249.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$38.1 Billion by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 253 Featured) -
- Atlassian Corporation Plc
- Bitrix, Inc.
- Bloomfire
- Chadha Software Technologies
- ComAround Inc.
- eGain Corporation
- Ernst & Young Global Limited
- eXo Platform
- Freshworks Inc.
- IBM
- Igloo Software
- KMS Lighthouse
- Knosys
- Lucidea
- MangoApps Inc.
- Moxie Software
- Open Text Corporation
- ProProfs
- RightAnswers, Inc.
- Yonyx Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817668/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s
the New Normal?
Global Information Technology Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Knowledge Management Enables Remote Work Approach Amidst COVID
-19 Pandemic
WFM (Work from Home) Employees as a % of the Total Workforce in
Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2020
KM Professional Services Remain in Demand in Pandemic Times
KM Solutions to Gain Momentum Post Pandemic
Knowledge Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Knowledge Management: A Prelude
Data-Information-Knowledge Continuum
Converting Data into Knowledge
Knowledge Management: A Conceptual Definition
Why Knowledge Management is important in Corporate Sector?
Segment Definitions
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Myriad Benefits of Knowledge Management Tools to Fuel Market
Growth
Growing Need for Data Analysis in Various Industries Drives
Significance of Knowledge Management
Knowledge Management & Big Data: Enabling Digital Transformation
Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2017 Through 2023
Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$
Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025
Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015,
2020, 2025, and 2030
COVID-19 Paves Way for Digitization of Businesses
Knowledge Management Moves to the Cloud
Technological Advancements to Boost Adoption of KM Tools
Rising Data Volumes and Complexity Drive Focus onto New
Technologies
Noteworthy Trends in KM Space
WFH Shoots Up Demand for Seamless Collaboration Tools
Visual KM Software Versions to Replace Previous Tools
KM Suits to Centralize Processes
Integrated Customer Support Tools for Speedy Case Resolutions
Improved Access to Internal Query Database
New UI for Better User Experience
Rise in Employment of Knowledge Bots
Demand for User-Friendly Interfaces
Improved Collaboration
Mobile Technology and Single Sign-on
Social Media Evolves as a KM Tool
Demand Escalates for Advanced Internal Search Indexes
AI Gaining Importance in Knowledge Management
Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Enhancing the Value of
Unstructured Content
Emphasis Grows on More Accessible Content Management
KM Tools with Permission Settings to Ease Knowledge Sharing
Significant Potential for IoT in Knowledge Management
Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021
and 2023
Collaboration Emerges as a Critical Requirement for Enabling
Knowledge Management
Knowledge Management Becomes an Important Tool for Healthcare
Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Systems by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Systems by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mechanisms & Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Mechanisms & Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanisms &
Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Process by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Process by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Knowledge Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Offering - Systems, Mechanisms &
Technologies, Process and Infrastructure - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Offering - Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and
Infrastructure Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems,
Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and Infrastructure for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises
and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Offering - Systems, Mechanisms &
Technologies, Process and Infrastructure - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Offering - Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and
Infrastructure Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and Infrastructure
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises
and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management
by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Knowledge Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Offering - Systems, Mechanisms &
Technologies, Process and Infrastructure - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Offering - Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and
Infrastructure Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems,
Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and Infrastructure for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises
and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Knowledge Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Offering - Systems, Mechanisms &
Technologies, Process and Infrastructure - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Offering - Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and
Infrastructure Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems,
Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and Infrastructure for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises
and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Knowledge Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Offering - Systems, Mechanisms &
Technologies, Process and Infrastructure - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Offering - Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and
Infrastructure Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and Infrastructure
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises
and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management
by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Knowledge Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Offering - Systems, Mechanisms &
Technologies, Process and Infrastructure - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Offering - Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and
Infrastructure Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and Infrastructure
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises
and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management
by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Knowledge Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Offering - Systems, Mechanisms &
Technologies, Process and Infrastructure - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Offering - Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and
Infrastructure Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and Infrastructure
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises
and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management
by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Offering - Systems, Mechanisms &
Technologies, Process and Infrastructure - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Offering - Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and
Infrastructure Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems,
Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and Infrastructure for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises
and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Knowledge Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Offering - Systems, Mechanisms &
Technologies, Process and Infrastructure - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Offering - Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and
Infrastructure Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems,
Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and Infrastructure for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises
and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Offering - Systems, Mechanisms &
Technologies, Process and Infrastructure - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Offering - Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and
Infrastructure Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Systems,
Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and Infrastructure for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises
and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Offering - Systems, Mechanisms &
Technologies, Process and Infrastructure - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Offering - Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and
Infrastructure Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and Infrastructure
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Knowledge Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises
and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Knowledge Management by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge Management
by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Knowledge Management by Offering - Systems, Mechanisms &
Technologies, Process and Infrastructure - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Knowledge
Management by Offering - Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies,
Process and Infrastructure Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge
Management by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and
Infrastructure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Knowledge Management by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Knowledge
Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge
Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Knowledge Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Knowledge Management by Offering - Systems, Mechanisms &
Technologies, Process and Infrastructure - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Knowledge Management
by Offering - Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and
Infrastructure Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge
Management by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and
Infrastructure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Knowledge Management by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Knowledge
Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge
Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Knowledge Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 103: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Knowledge Management by Offering - Systems, Mechanisms &
Technologies, Process and Infrastructure - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Latin America Historic Review for Knowledge
Management by Offering - Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies,
Process and Infrastructure Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge
Management by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and
Infrastructure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Knowledge Management by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Latin America Historic Review for Knowledge
Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge
Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 109: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Knowledge Management by Offering - Systems, Mechanisms &
Technologies, Process and Infrastructure - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Rest of World Historic Review for Knowledge
Management by Offering - Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies,
Process and Infrastructure Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge
Management by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Process and
Infrastructure for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Knowledge Management by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Rest of World Historic Review for Knowledge
Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Knowledge
Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 253
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817668/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________