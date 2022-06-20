The Shyft Group Appoints Randy Wilson as Vice President, Investor Relations and Group Treasurer

NOVI, Mich., June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (the “Company”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, today named industry veteran Randy Wilson as Vice President, Investor Relations and Group Treasurer, effective June 20, 2022. In his new role, Mr. Wilson will be responsible for all aspects of the investor relations and treasury functions at The Shyft Group. He brings extensive experience in investor relations, finance, capital markets and sustainability, having most recently led the Investor Relations function at Terex Corporation.



“We are pleased to welcome Randy to The Shyft Group and we’re confident that his broad experience will be integral in communicating our strategy and investment thesis,” said Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer. “We’ve made considerable progress in advancing our investor relations program over the past several years and we are excited to continue highlighting the value of The Shyft Group to both new and existing investors.”

Mr. Wilson brings extensive experience in leading investor relations and treasury functions, supplemented with deep capital markets knowledge gained early in his career. Most recently, he served as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Treasury at Terex Corporation, managing buy-side and sell-side communication, leading the company’s sustainability efforts, and supporting the company’s capital markets activities. Prior to Terex, Mr. Wilson held various leadership positions at Bank of America with a focus on capital markets. Mr. Wilson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from St. Lawrence University and a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands includes Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan® RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $992 million in 2021. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACT:



Randy Wilson

VP, Investor Relations and Group Treasurer

Randy.Wilson@theshyftgroup.com

(947) 622 - 4873

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58f8ca8a-e164-4dc6-a34b-f05162c5a2d1

