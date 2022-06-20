New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Foods and Beverages Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817649/?utm_source=GNW
Global Organic Foods & Beverages Market to Reach US$495.9 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Organic Foods & Beverages estimated at US$198.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$495.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Fruits & Vegetables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.7% CAGR to reach US$192.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Meat, Fish & Poultry segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.3% share of the global Organic Foods & Beverages market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Organic Foods & Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.56% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$86.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.5% and 11.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$86.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Dairy Products Segment Corners a 14.1% Share in 2020
In the global Dairy Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$22.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$50.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$58.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 83 Featured) -
- Albertsons Companies, Inc
- Amy’s Kitchen, Inc
- Arla Foods, Inc.
- Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd
- Cargill, Inc.
- ConAgra Brand, Inc.
- Danone S.A.
- Dole Food Company, Inc.
- General Mills, Inc.
- Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
- Nature’s Path Foods
- Newman’s Own, Inc.
- Organic Valley
- The Hershey Company
- The J. M. Smucker Co.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health
and Wellness Products
Pandemic Drives Consumer Shift Towards Natural & Organic Foods
What is Organic?
An Introduction to Organic Foods and Beverages
Types of Organic Foods & Beverages
Organic Foods & Beverages: Overview of Supply Chain
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Developed Regions Lead Demand for Organic Foods & Beverages
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Organic Foods and Beverages - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Health Concerns and Shift Towards Natural Products Spur
Demand for Organic Foods & Beverages
Focus Grows on Natural Foods and Clean Label
Consumers Focus on Less Processed Foods Drives Market Prospects
Emphasis on Sustainability & Transparency: Opportunity for
Organics
Convenience: A Crucible of Success
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Compels Consumers to
Change Dietary Habits, Fueling Demand for Organic Foods &
Beverages
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,
2020, 2025 and 2030
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Consistent Rise in Organic Farmland Area to Boost Organics
Market Growth
Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the
Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Organic Farmland as % of Total Agricultural Land by Region: 2018
Global Organic Agricultural Land by Region (in %) for 2018
Top Countries in Global Organic Agricultural Market Ranked by
Area Under Organic Agriculture (in Million Hectares): 2018
Top Countries in Organic Farmland Market: Ranked by % of Total
Agricultural Land for 2018
Advantages of Organic Farming
Organic Beverages Market Poised for High Growth
Global Organic Dairy Market by Product Type (in %) for 2020E
Healthy Snacking Trend Boosts Demand for Organic Snack Foods
Organic Juices Find Favor Among Consumers
Innovative Juices with Added Healthy Organic Ingredients
Promise Growth
More Natural, Organic and Functional Versions to Drive Energy
Drinks Growth
Organic Functional Foods: Crossover of Organics and Functional
Foods Grow in Popularity
Organic Canned Fruits: A Growth Opportunity
Growing Popularity of Organic Seafood Bodes Well for the Market
Millennials Inclination towards Health & Wellness Drives Growth
of Organic Foods and Drinks Market
Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Select Countries: 2019
Demographic Factors Influence Growth in Organic Foods &
Beverages Market
Ballooning Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Challenges in Maintaining Organic Food Supply Chains
Fake and Non-Organic Products with Organic Claims Present
Challenges
Distribution Channels for Organic Foods & Beverages: A Review
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Foods and Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Organic Foods and Beverages
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and
Beverages by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruits & Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Meat,
Fish & Poultry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Meat, Fish & Poultry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Meat, Fish & Poultry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dairy Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Dairy Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen & Processed Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Frozen & Processed Foods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Frozen & Processed
Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Organic Foods and Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
COVID-19 Triggers Interest in Immunity Boosting Diet
Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health & Wellness in the US
to Benefit Market
Organics Foods & Beverages: Industry Overview
Organics in the US: A Historical Evolution
Growing Appetite for Organic Food Among Americans
Organic Foods as % of Total Food Sales in the US for the Years
2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020E
Product Innovations in Organic Foods to Boost Market Prospects
Organic Dairy Market in the US: Healthier Living Boosts Demand
US Organic Dairy Market by Product Segment (in %) for 2020E
Non-Dairy Organic Beverages Find Preference
US Organic Beverage Market by Product (in %) for 2020E
Organic Fresh Produce and Prepared Foods: Major Categories of
Growth
Organic Cereals: Health Benefits Boost Market
Organic Prepared Foods Poised for High Growth
Organic Baby Food: A Rapidly Growing Category
Rising Prominence of Organic Meat & Poultry
Organic Beer emerges as a Potential Growth Opportunity
Organic Fruit & Beverage Juices Emerge as a Popular Consumer
Choice
Demand for Healthier Snack Variants Drives Trend Towards
Organic Variants
Organic Soy Products Gain Momentum
Addition of Functional Attributes to Organic Foods, a Growing
Phenomenon
Expanding Organic Product Categories Presents Supply Challenges
National Standards for Organic Products Boost Growth
Premium Pricing of Organic Foods: A Key Challenge
Regulatory Landscape
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Foods and Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables,
Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods,
Beverages and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Organic Foods and Beverages
by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy
Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and
Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,
Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Organics in Canada: Industry Evolution & Structure
Regulatory Environment
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Foods and Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables,
Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods,
Beverages and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Organic Foods and
Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &
Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and
Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,
Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Organic Foods and Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Japan: A Promising Market for Health & Wellness Foods
Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2050
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Foods and Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables,
Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods,
Beverages and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Organic Foods and Beverages
by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy
Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and
Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,
Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Organic Foods and Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Heightened Health Awareness Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic to Fuel
Organic Foods & Beverages Market
Competition
Chinese Organic Milk Market Breakdown of Retail Sales (in %) by
Leading Players: 2019
Table 31: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Foods and Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables,
Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods,
Beverages and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China Historic Review for Organic Foods and Beverages
by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy
Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and
Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,
Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Organic Foods and Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Organic Foods & Beverages Market in Europe: An Overview
Organic Fruits and Vegetables Grow in Popularity
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Foods and Beverages by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Organic Foods and
Beverages by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and
Beverages by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Foods and Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables,
Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods,
Beverages and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Organic Foods and
Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &
Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and
Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,
Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Organic Foods and Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Organics in France: An Overview
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Foods and Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables,
Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods,
Beverages and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: France Historic Review for Organic Foods and
Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &
Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and
Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,
Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Organic Foods and Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Foods and Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables,
Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods,
Beverages and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Organic Foods and
Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &
Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and
Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,
Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Foods and Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables,
Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods,
Beverages and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Organic Foods and Beverages
by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy
Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and
Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,
Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Organic Foods and Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 49: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organic
Foods and Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat,
Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods,
Beverages and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: UK Historic Review for Organic Foods and Beverages by
Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy
Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and
Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,
Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Organic Foods and Beverages by Segment - Fruits &
Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen &
Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Organic Foods and
Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &
Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods
and Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,
Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Organic Foods and Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
INDIA
Organics in India: An Overview
Organic Crop Production in India: Farm/Cultivated Area (in MT)
for MY2018-19
Indian Organic Production by Top States (in MT) for MY2018-19
Organic Foods & Beverages Sales Ride the Wave of Health Awareness
Competition
Indian Organic Foods & Beverages Market by Leading Players
(in %): 2020E
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Organic Foods and Beverages by Segment - Fruits &
Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen &
Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Organic Foods and
Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &
Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods
and Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,
Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 58: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Organic Foods and Beverages by Segment - Fruits &
Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen &
Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of World Historic Review for Organic Foods and
Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &
Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods
and Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,
Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 83
