New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market : Segmented By Content ; By Operating Systems and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191874/?utm_source=GNW

DCB can be used to purchase content on any digital platform. This method was previously only used to buy ringtones and wallpaper for feature phones, but it can now be used to buy goods and services through a variety of platforms, including desktop computers, tablets, smart TVs, and game consoles. People may, for example, purchase a music streaming subscription on a tablet and confirm the payment with their phone. Since direct carrier billing does not rely on banking infrastructure to complete a transaction, it varies from other mobile payment methods such as mobile wallets or NFC solutions. To make a payment with DCB, the user just needs to enter their phone number.



Market Highlights

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform is expected to project a notable CAGR of 13.13% in 2030.

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform to surpass USD 115.72 billion by 2030 from USD 33.69 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 13.13% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The global direct carriers billing network market is being boosted by the increased penetration of premium video-on-demand services and the growth of digital content such as e-sports and live streaming. Mobile operators and service providers can generate new revenue streams from seamless, stable, and easy mobile payment options thanks to the introduction of direct carrier billing platforms. Communication service providers, retailers, and merchants all use the direct carrier billing network. The growth in internet access, faster network speeds, and customer perception of direct carrier billing services can all be attributed to the growing interest in direct carrier billing.



Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market: Segments

Application & Games segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform is segmented by Content into Application & Games, Video & Audio and Others. Application & Games segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 over the forecast period. Since platform companies are increasing their collaborations with various digital content providers, optimizing their businesses for app purchases to boost in-app payment revenues for app developers, and creating a large market for applications, in-app purchases, and games in the market, this segment is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.



Android segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform is segmented by Operating Systems into Android, iOS, and Others. Android segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 due to high demand. The developing world is a major market for direct carrier billing systems, and the use of mobile apps based on the Android operating system for gaming, entertainment, banking, sports, and other purposes has skyrocketed. With the support of product launches, alliances, and advanced functionality in direct carrier billing platforms, platform providers are on track to put billions of unbanked people into the carrier billing system.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Multiple Revenue Shares and Growth in Subscription-Based Digital Content

Variable levels of carrier engagement, multiple revenue shares in the value chain are all factors that driving market growth. Conversely, as the usage of subscription-based digital content grows, direct carrier billing platform providers will enhance the payment process, broaden cloud computing infrastructure, and offer high-speed internet access to support digital content publishers and mobile network operators, resulting in a major direct carrier billing platform market opportunity. Furthermore, one of the lucrative prospects for direct carrier billing network providers to stay in the market is to accelerate existing goods and services, offering a seamless customer experience by partnering with trending content providers.



Increase in Smart Phone Usage and Popularity of Games

The direct carrier billing market is growing with the rise in smartphone use, which has fueled the growth of many digital service providers around the world. Smartphone subscribers can buy digital content from these service providers and pay for subscriptions via the same networks as their phone bills, which is driving the direct carrier billing market further. Furthermore, with the increasing popularity of games, the mobile gaming segment is growing at an incredible pace. Many mobile game developers charge a fee to buy the entire game file or a specific feature.



Restraint

Unfavorable Taxation and Government Policies

The most significant impediment to the growth of direct carrier billing across particular territories is unfavorable taxation and government policy regimes. Alternative payment gateways, such as mobile wallets, payment networks, credit and debit cards, and internet banking, are stifling the market’s development.



Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market: Key Players

Comviva Technologies Ltd.



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Digital Turbine Inc.

DOCOMO Digital Ltd.

Apigate Sdn. Bhd.

Bango plc

Boku Inc.

Centili Ltd.

Fortumo OU

Oracle Corp.

Other Prominent Players



Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market: Regions

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform in Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the year 2020 in terms of revenue. The growth of the market in APAC is driven by factors such as fast economic growth, the high penetration of smartphones, and the increasing access to 3rd generation (3G) and 4th generation (4G) networks. In addition, the area has seen a significant increase in the use of mobile game apps and the consumption of digital content. Since the region’s smartphone consumer segment is dominated by millennials and middle-aged people, demand for mobile games and OTT content has risen dramatically in recent years.



Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market report also contains analysis on:



Direct Carrier Billing Platform Segments:

By Content:

Applications & Games

Video & Audio

Others

By Operating System

Android

iOS

Others

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Dynamics

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Report Scope and Segmentation



Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the Direct Carrier Billing Platform market?

What is the Direct Carrier Billing Platform market growth?

Which segment accounted for the largest Direct Carrier Billing Platform market share?

Who are the key players in the Direct Carrier Billing Platform market?

What are the factors driving the Direct Carrier Billing Platform market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191874/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________