Electrophoresis Market Value to Grow by Almost US$ 3.5 Bn by the end of 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare organizations are quickly adopting devices such as electrophoresis equipment to perform persistent R&D activities for biological research and drug development. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies hold a significant market share in the electrophoresis market and are anticipated to show a continued trend over the forecast period owing to the rising implementation of electrophoresis in pharmaceutical formulations as well as testing of antibiotics and vaccines.



As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the global electrophoresis market was valued at over US$ 2.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 4.7% over the forecast period (2022-2032). The market is set to reach a valuation of around US$ 3.5 Bn by 2032, owing to advancements in automated electrophoresis equipment, and increasing improvements in the healthcare infrastructure globally.

Ongoing technological advancements in the medical and healthcare sector and rising demand for novel therapies and drugs, together with rising research projects allied with certain biomolecules are the key driving factors for the electrophoresis market.

Developing markets with improving healthcare infrastructure and high disposable income are expected to fuel the electrophoresis market's expansion throughout the forecast period. In contrast, because electrophoresis takes a long time to complete, it may act as a key restraint on the market because it only allows for restricted sample analysis.

Electrophoresis market would benefit from improvements in speed, precision, and sensitivity, which would help the market expand. In addition, the growing interest in and demand for gene and DNA research will significantly boost market expansion. In addition, the rising demand for novel drugs and solutions is expected to boost growth.

Growing burden of cancer, bacterial infections, and genetic diseases, along with rising investments for electrophoresis research, increasing industry-academic collaborations, growing use of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy will augment sales.

are all driving the electrophoresis market.

“Broad ranging applications of electrophoresis, growing utilization of next-generation sequencing, and rising advancements in genomics are set to propel the growth in the electrophoresis market,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Reagents and consumables as products are expected to hold about 47.7% market value share by the end of 2032 and are expected to display a CAGR growth of 4.6% over the forecast period.

market value share by the end of 2032 and are expected to display a CAGR growth of over the forecast period. Pharma and biotech companies hold a higher end user segment share in terms of market share value of 26.7% in 2021, over diagnostic laboratories as end users. The shift is encouraged by the growing research activities, owing to larger funding by the government.

in 2021, over diagnostic laboratories as end users. The shift is encouraged by the growing research activities, owing to larger funding by the government. North America is slated to be the largest leading region with a value share of 32.5% at the end of the forecast period, owing to the technologically advanced medical device integration into healthcare treatment procedures, and high government healthcare spending.





Market Competition

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global electrophoresis market are investing in collaborations with the academic and research institutes for growth and innovation in electrophoresis. They are also focusing on developing different automated electrophoresis systems which have integrated software for efficient use of this technique. With the increase in research and development in this field, various applications such as food safety and quality control have come into picture.

Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Helena Laboratories Corporation, Hoefer, Inc. (Harvard Biosciences), Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., SCIEX, SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Takara Bio, Inc., TBG Diagnostic Ltd, Cleaver Scientific, QIAGEN N.V., Eurogentic, Sebia Group, Analytik Jena, Lonza Group

For instance:

In September 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced the launch of the Science of Opioid Dependence Kit, which offers high school and undergraduate educators a simple hands-on DNA electrophoresis activity to teach complex genetics owing to the opioid crisis.

In September 2021, SCIEX announced its state-of-the-art capillary electrophoresis solution, the “BioPhase 8800 system”. The system is an advanced, novel multi-capillary system with the ability to process 8 samples at the same time, ensuring sample consistency and providing reliable and precise results.

Want More Insights

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2032. The global electrophoresis market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights on the electrophoresis market segment based on product (instruments (horizontal systems, vertical systems, capillary electrophoresis systems, and automatic electrophoresis systems), reagents and consumables (gel and buffers & others), and software), end user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharma & biotech companies, CROs and CMOs, academic & research institutes and forensic laboratories), across seven key regions of the world.

Key Market Segments Covered in Electrophoresis Industry Research

By Product:

Instruments Horizontal Systems Vertical Systems Capillary Electrophoresis Systems Automatic Electrophoresis Systems

Reagents and Consumables Gel Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Agarose Gel Electrophoresis Others Buffers & Others

Software

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharma & Biotech Companies

CROs and CMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





