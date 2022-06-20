New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Adhesion Promoter Market : Segmented By Application ; By Type ; By End-User ; By Form ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191871/?utm_source=GNW

This chemical increases the adhesive strength of the coatings by strengthening the bond between the substrate and the coating. Adhesion parameter functions in any of the three ways, such as, as a primer between coating layers, a primer between substrate and coatings, or as an additive in the preparation of paints and coatings, rubbers, inks, and polymers among others. They are used in extremely high and low-temperature environments, low-surface energy products, and a wide range of applications such as paints and coatings. This material also aids in manufacturing weatherable paints and high-performance rubbers and also enhances the reliability of semiconductors and flat-panel displays.



Market Highlights

Global Adhesion Promoter Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.4% in 2030.

Global Adhesion Promoter Market to reach USD 4.91 billion by 2030 from USD 2.84 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.4% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. Global Adhesion Market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the mounting use of the material in the automotive sector and electrical and electronic industry, rising public interest towards environment-friendly products, increasing application in the packaging industry. Mergers &acquisitions, technological advancements, and consistent research & development activities are some of the few strategies opted by the key market players.



Global Adhesion Promoter Market: Segments

Plastics and Composites segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Adhesion Promoter Market is bifurcated by application into Plastics & Composites, Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Adhesives, Metals, and Others. Among these, the plastics and composites segment held the largest market share of 33.4% in the year 2020. As per the Fatpos Global Analysis, plastics and composites is the most dominant segment and thus, is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. These materials are mostly used in the manufacturing of precision-engineered products, due to its beneficial product properties which comprise chemical resistance, flexibility, and lightweight. The segment’s growth is attributed to the mounting consumption of plastics in the automotive industry which leads to fuel savings by reducing overall car weight.



Silane segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Adhesion Promoter Market is bifurcated by type into Silane, Maleic Anhydride, Chlorinated Polyolefins, Titanate & Zirconate, and Others. Among these, the silane segment held the largest market share of 40.4% in the year 2020. As per the Fatpos Global Analysis, Silane is the most dominant segment and thus, is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Silane is the most used adhesion promoter owing to its commendable chemical properties. It is used for ultra hydrophobic treatments in epoxy, urethane, and acrylic systems. Prices of Silanes and Titanate and Zirconate are higher, hence greater revenue mix when compared with the volume mix.



Building and Construction segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Adhesion Promoter Market is bifurcated by end-user into Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Packaging, Electronics, and Others. Among these, the building and construction segment held the largest market share of in the year 2020. As per the Fatpos Global Analysis, building and construction is the most dominant segment and thus, is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Building & Construction and Packaging are price-sensitive markets, while Automotive, electronics use higher ASP products.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

High demand in the automotive industry

Demand for adhesion promoters is rising in the automotive industry for improving the adhesion on inks on tire labeling and the strength of paints and coatings on automotive parts & components is anticipated to drive the demand for adhesion promoters in the coming years. Also, developments and innovations in advanced multilayers packaging and advance composites have led to an increase in demand of the adhesion promoters in the plastics and composites industry. The market’s growth is driven by the mounting consumption of plastics in the automotive industry which are being integrated to downsize the overall car weight and fosters energy efficiency.



Proliferating application in the paints and coatings industry

Adhesion promoter enhances the film adhesion by its affinity with the liquid coating and substrate. Wetting of the liquid coating to the substrate is a crucial process in the coatings industry. Besides, adhesion promoter’s application as a paint additive is projected to accelerate its demand in the paint industry. Adhesion promoters mixed with paints and coatings help the film to keep its functional and optical properties. Paint formulation, application conditions, ageing atmosphere, curing, are a few factors that influence adhesion, whereas, a perfect adhesion also depends on the choice of the adhesion promoter in the paints and coatings formulations. Silanes, chlorinated polyolefins, and others are the type of adhesion promoters which have their own properties that are used in various applications such as packaging, automotive, and paper, further escalating the product demand in the coming years.



Restraint

Environmental concerns

Adhesion promoters adversely impact the environment in terms of VOC contribution which has led the governments to impose stringent rules and statutory norms impeding the growth of the global market. Also, the underdeveloped recycling industry in the developing and under-developed economies is also inhibiting the growth of the global adhesion promoter’s market.



Global Adhesion Promoter Market: Key Players

Global Adhesion Promoter Market: Regions

Global Adhesion Promoter Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.



As per our estimates, Asia-Pacific’s Adhesion Promoter Market value is estimated at $0.87 billion in 2020 and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2021-2030. Asia-Pacific is dominating the global adhesion promoters’ market and is projected to continue leading the market throughout the forecast period. Mounting demand for paints & coatings, plastics & composites, and rubber in the construction industry is driving the demand for adhesion promoters in the region. Growing application of the product in tire labeling and paints & coatings in the automotive industry is also fueling the growth of the market in the region. Economic growth is also one of the major factors leading to the growth of the market since it has necessitated the requirement of both institutional and commercial infrastructure spaces. Various global market players are establishing their manufacturing base in the region due to the easy availability of labor and raw materials.



Global Adhesion Promoter Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global Adhesion Promoter Market report also contains analysis on:



Adhesion Promoter Market Segments:

By Application

Plastics & Composites

Paints & Coatings

Rubber

Adhesives

Metals

Others

By Type

Silane

Maleic Anhydride

Chlorinated Polyolefins

Titanate & Zirconate

Others

By End-User

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Packaging

Electronics

Others

By Form

Liquid

Spray Forms

Adhesion Promoter Market Dynamics

Adhesion Promoter Market Size

Supply & Demand

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Global Adhesion Promoter Market Report Scope and Segmentation







