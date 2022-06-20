Axtria® To Talk About How Electronic Health Record Real-world Data Can Augment Clinical Insights on Xtalks Webinar

Berkeley Heights, NJ, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With real-world evidence (RWE) increasingly being discussed as an important indicator for determining the value of new patient therapies and treatments, Axtria Principal and Health Economics Outcomes Research/Real-world Evidence (HEOR/RWE) Practice Lead, Dr. Won Chan Lee, will be conducting a joint webinar discussion on the topic with Verana Health Medical Director Dr. Michael Mbagwu. The webinar will focus on the significance of leveraging real-world data (RWD) from patient electronic health records (EHRs) for regulatory medical evidence and market access discussions with payers.

Both Drs. Lee and Mbagwu will explore the topic in an Xtalks webinar on Monday, June 20 at 3 PM EDT/12 PM PDT. For more information or to register for this complimentary event, visit: How to Generate Patient Journey Insights by Leveraging Real-world Data from Electronic Health Records.

As part of the discussion, Lee and Mbagwu will highlight the findings of RWD/RWE case studies in a variety of therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, neurology, and immunology.

