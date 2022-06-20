Boralex announces the appointment of Nicolas Mabboux as Vice President, Information Technology and Digital Transformation

English French

MONTREAL, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicolas Mabboux as Vice President, Information Technology and Digital Transformation, effective today.



With the creation of this new position, Nicolas joins Boralex's Executive Committee to prioritize the company’s use of technology to grow and evolve with the changing industry.

"Nicolas's expertise, extensive knowledge of best practices and versatility are key assets for Boralex in the deployment of our Strategic Plan," said Patrick Decostre, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boralex. "I am convinced that the appointment of Nicolas to the executive team will enable us to accelerate and operationalize our digital transformation in order to achieve our ambitious targets for 2025."

Nicolas boasts a solid track record in information technology both in consulting and in business and has been involved in several business transformations, digital delivery across utilities, mining and transportation industries, optimizing both the business and operations functions. He worked with leading companies such as Accenture, in France and Quebec, and with Canadian National Railway for the past 5 years in Quebec.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to 2.5 GW. We are developing a portfolio of more than 3 GW in wind and solar projects and nearly 200 MW in storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

