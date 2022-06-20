Monarch Private Capital Announces Financial Closing of 450 MW Wind Portfolio

ATLANTA, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital, a nationally recognized ESG investment firm that develops, finances and manages a diversified portfolio of projects that generate both federal and state tax credits, is pleased to announce the financial closing of an investment in a 450 MW wind project portfolio consisting of nearly 200 repowered wind turbines located in west Texas. The projects are expected to generate production tax credits (PTCs) based on the ongoing energy production of the wind turbines.

Monarch has supported investment in renewable energy projects totaling $2 billion in development costs through tax equity financing. The Texas wind energy projects are fully operational, bringing the firm’s total clean power generation capacity to 1.4 GWdc with 220 facilities across 23 states.

“With this closing, Monarch extends its renewable energy footprint into the state of Texas while expanding our depth of tax equity expertise into wind energy and production tax credits,” said Jonathan Gross, Director of Renewable Energy Development at Monarch. “Wind power is an efficient, cost-effective, sustainable energy source and critical to the success of the Nation’s energy transition.”

As the most prevalent and one of the fastest-growing sources of renewable electricity in the United States,[1] wind energy will play a pivotal role in achieving the Nation’s goal of 100 percent clean electricity by 2035.[2] Monarch’s 450 MW wind portfolio investment directly supports the efforts of that movement to clean electricity. The minimum lifetime (35 years) abatement of these installations is 12.7 million MT CO 2 , equivalent to greenhouse gas emissions from 2.7 million gas-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year or CO 2 emissions from 1.6 million homes’ electricity use for one year.

“We are excited and privileged that our partners entrusted us with the opportunity to facilitate such a meaningful investment in performing renewable energy assets,” said Bryan Mills, In-House Counsel at Monarch Private Capital. “As the energy transition is likely to be financed largely by the private sector, these projects are prime examples of the value clean energy tax incentives have on driving significant investment in renewable energy generation.”

As the firm broadens its breadth of impact in the renewables space via wind energy, it not only diversifies its own clean energy portfolio but, more importantly, that of the Nation. Adding wind power to the U.S. energy mix helps reduce reliance on energy imports, creates jobs, improves public health, and promotes economic development while mitigating costs and risks from climate change.

For more information on Monarch’s programs and services, please contact Jonathan Gross by emailing jgross@monarchprivate.com.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages ESG funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers and lenders that participate in these types of federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the U.S.

[1] “Renewables Became the Second-Most Prevalent U.S. Electricity Source in 2020.” Homepage - U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), 8 July 2021, https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=48896.

[2] “Fact Sheet: President Biden Signs Executive Order Catalyzing America's Clean Energy Economy through Federal Sustainability.” The White House, The United States Government, 13 Dec. 2021, https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/12/08/fact-sheet-president-biden-signs-executive-order-catalyzing-americas-clean-energy-economy-through-federal-sustainability/.