New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market : Segmented By Category ; By Payment Method ; By Offering ; By End User and Region–Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191869/?utm_source=GNW

The transaction is between a corporation, a store, or a brand and a customer. Cross-border e-commerce is a modern form of international business operation that involves a transaction organization that is shared by two or more countries. It can conduct business using an e-commerce platform and distribute goods using cross-border logistics. It can be inferred from the definition of cross-border e-commerce that it is close to conventional international trade but yet has its own distinct position. It has global, anonymity, immediacy, paperless, and rapid evolution characteristics. In a nutshell, cross-border e-commerce is the introduction of network transactions of foreign trade through the use of e-commerce on an international scale. Cross-border e-commerce, which is based on modern Internet information technology, conducts paperless transactions, breaks downtime and space barriers, and broadens the growth networks of businesses.



Market Highlights

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 24.9% in 2030.

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market to surpass USD 5,143 billion by 2030 from USD 792.5 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 24.9% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. This growth is anticipated due to rising social relationships among various countries, increasing mergers and acquisitions across various sectors which will create a worldwide demand for Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce. The growth of online stores is also propelling the selling of high-end products. E-commerce allows the simple purchasing of goods manufactured in remote locations. This, in turn, has made a major contribution to the development of the Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market industry.



Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: Segments

Apparel & Accessories segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market is segmented by category into Entertainment & Education, Apparel & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Home Furnishing, Personal Care & Beauty, Healthcare & Nutrition, Footwear, Food & Beverage and Others. Apparel & Accessories segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 over the forecast period, owing to the extensive use of cross-border B2C e-commerce in this field.



Digital wallets segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market is segmented by payment method into Digital Wallets, Credit and Debit Cards, Internet Banking, and Others. In the forecast period; the digital wallets payment category is projected to expand at the fastest pace due to maximum utilization.



Assorted brands segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market is segmented by category into offering into In-house brands and Assorted brands. Assorted brands segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 due to high demand.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Lower prices and greater product choice as well as technology diffusion

Lower prices and greater product choice are the key drivers of the online shopping trend from the consumer’s viewpoint. Furthermore, as E-Commerce companies and distribution providers develop their logistics capacities, customers will be able to collect their international online orders quicker, reducing some of the major barriers to cross-border shopping. Through the rapid and widespread diffusion of technology, globalization has increased the volume and variety of cross-border transactions in services and goods. The Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market industry dynamics have been driven by this.



Reduction of administrative costs and expanding international business market

New e-commerce systems reduce marketing as well as administrative costs. This helps businesses to reach out to customers that are geographically scattered which have also boosted the target market. Nonetheless, the international business market is being expanded by fast-paced internet innovations. Over the projected era, this is expected to generate lucrative growth opportunities.



Restraint

Consumer data and rising production cost

Customer data, on the other hand, belongs to the marketplace, which could serve as a restraint over the forecast period. Rising production costs for the market are having a negative effect on the Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market industry.



Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: Key Players

AirBridgeCargo Airlines



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



eBay

AliExpress.com

ASOS

ACES

BigCommerce

Jagged Peak

Amazon.com

Pitney Bowes

Other Prominent Players



Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: Regions

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.



Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market in Europe held the largest market share in the year 2020 in terms of revenue. To gain a competitive edge, businesses distinguish their products in terms of offerings, size, content, packaging, and design. Companies are now using digital and social media ads to warn customers of new product releases. The product demand is being driven by a rise in understanding of best suits as use, changes in working millennial’ lifestyles, increased income to invest in best available goods and an obsession with maintaining a well-groomed structure. Consumers are likely to spend money on new goods in the near future. To meet a broader customer base, foreign companies are opening stores in the city.



Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market report also contains analysis on:



Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Segments:

By Category

Entertainment & Education

Apparel & Accessories

Consumer Electronics

Home Furnishing

Personal Care & Beauty

Healthcare & Nutrition

Footwear

Food & Beverage

Others

By Payment channel

Digital Wallets

Credit and Debit Cards

Internet Banking

Others

By Offering

In-House Brands

Assorted Brands

By End-user

Adults

Teenagers

Senior Citizens

Others

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Dynamics

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Report Scope and Segmentation



Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market?

What is the Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market growth?

Which segment accounted for the largest Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market share?

Who are the key players in the Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market?

What are the factors driving the Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191869/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________