Railway Signaling System Market Size, Share 2022 | Development History, Business Prospect, Growing CAGR of 12.5%, Trend, Key Manufacturers, Price, Supply Demand, Growth Factor and End User Analysis, Outlook till 2027 | Industry Research Biz

Pune, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Railway Signaling System Market Outlook Till 2027:

About Railway Signaling System Market:

Railway signaling system used to maintain railway traffic and keep the train paths clear for other trains at all times as well as reduce the number of accidents.

The major players in Railway Signaling System worldwide include CRSC,Alstom,Hitachi,Thales Group and Bombardier. The world's top five manufacturers account for nearly 65% of the market. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market, accounting for about 30% of the global market share. Followed by Europe and North America, the market share of the two is close to 55%. In the field of segmentation, CBTC is the largest segment of the Railway Signaling System market, occupying more than 60% of the market. In terms of Railway Signaling System application scenarios, Inside the Station occupies the largest share, about 50%.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Railway Signaling System Market

The global Railway Signaling System market size is projected to reach US$ 21690 million by 2027, from US$ 9385 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Railway Signaling System Market include:

Hitachi

HUAWEI

Mermec

Nokia Corp

Pintsch Bamag Gmbh

Siemens

TCT

Thales Group

Wabtec Corporation

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

CBTC

PTC

ATC

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Inside the Station

Outside the Station

