CeresDAO: The World's First Decentralized Digital Asset Management Protocol Based on DAO, Empowered by Web3.0

San Francisco, CA, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After DAO was predicted to be the "next big trend", it began to attract the attention of more and more investors, including Elon Musk , the founder of Space X , Sequoia Capital , a well-known venture capital company, and Mark Cuban , a billionaire.

According to Deepdao data on Dec. 30, 2021, more than $11.5 billion crypto asset and nearly 2 million members are managed by 188 DAOs . Those include giants that manage some of the largest encryption protocols, and smaller DAOs that focus on a single aim such as investment, social communities, media, or philanthropy. Among them, there are 56 DAOs with a market value of more than $1million, accounting for 33.9% of the market value of the track, and 8 DAOs with a market value of between $500000 and $1million, accounting for 4.8% of the market value of the track. In addition, the venture capital DAO, which mainly invests in crypto racetracks, has become a new model for sourcing to meet entrepreneurs and reach deal.

Pitango , one of Israel's leading venture capital companies, launched a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to invest in Web3. Pitango manages nearly $3 billion fund and invests in more than 250 start-ups. It is the latest famous venture capital company to increase its focus on cryptocurrencies.

In addition, Sequoia Capital , a global prestigious venture capital and growth investment firm, announced the launch of two new funds. One early stage venture capital fund worth $2 billion to invest in Indian growth products, the other dedicated Southeast Asia fund worth $850 million, which will focus on the Web3.0 ecosystem.

At present, DeFi is experiencing explosive growth, but it has to be denied that there are many difficulties in the current DeFi investment. For example: Centralization seriously leads to a high threshold, which prevents small investment institutions and retail investors from entering the market. Senior investors have more project information and contacts than ordinary investors, and also have more investment channels. The generation of poor financing information has caused high selling pressure on early-stage projects. And traditional financial traders are forced to use centralized custodians in the process of migrating to the DeFi investment field, which naturally creates transaction risks and regulatory risks.

In contrast, DAO is a major innovation in the crypto community. Venture DAO allows more people to participate in the investment process of early crypto project. DAO operates as an organizational structure, raising and managing symbolic assets, while allowing transparent governance, which will have a great impact on the adoption of Web3.0 products.

Ceres, the patron saint of Taurus, is the goddess of the earth and harvest in Greek mythology, and the name of CeresDAO comes from this, hoping to bring valuable assets to investors. CeresDAO is a decentralized digital asset management infrastructure and management protocol based on DAO governance and empowered by Web3.0. On the basis of Web3.0, a new standardized DeFi asset investment model is built to provide decentralized asset management services for cryptocurrency assets, and generate crypto comprehensive digital synthetic assets through centralized smart contracts in the past, so as to reduce the access threshold of DeFi and enable users to obtain more investment opportunities and returns without bearing volatile asset exposure and active fund management.

In the economic model of CeresDAO, the same share and different rights model is adopted (CES and CRS), and the DAO is managed by the holders of CES. Through the proposal and voting process, the CES holders will determine the action and direction of CeresDAO. CES is the equity Token, CRS is the circulation Token, CES can be obtained through casting, while CRS needs to be obtained through staking or secondary market, as well as converting from CES.

CES can be converted into CRS by 1:1, while CRS cannot be converted into CES. There will be a 20% transaction tax when CES is converted into CRS. 25% of this transaction tax will enter the treasury through mainstream cryptocurrency, 25% will enter the LP pool through stable cryptocurrency, 25% of the service charge (50% of which will be repurchased for CRS destruction, 50% for operation), and the remaining 25% for the market.

In the entire CeresDAO protocol architecture, equivalent CES can be cast through VC Pool and Bond. VC Pool and Bond can cast up to 1 billion CESs a day. 50% of them will enter the vault through mainstream assets (50% of the assets in the VC pool will directly enter the vault, and 50% of the assets in the bond will be initially allocated to the standard circular configuration of 1 BTC, 6 ETHs, 30 BNBs and 600 FILs).

In CeresDAO protocol, DAOs and nodes possess exclusive NFT, which can be transferred. After the transfer, the rights and interests are also transferred. DAOs are limited application. (Note: DAOs can enjoy the benefits of nodes). 70% of ETHs used by all foundry NFT will enter the vault through mainstream assets, and 30% for copyright tax.

The treasury has been mentioned many times before because CeresDAO Treasury is a strategic investment asset pool, bearing the vision of CeresDAO. The treasury initially adopts the investment strategy of β (Beta), it only invests in crypto leading assets, and generates income by participating in DeFi loaning contracts and asset appreciation.

With the continuous development and growth of the CeresDAO community and the participation of more professional investors, the vault will adopt the alpha (Alpha Alpha) investment strategy and make investments through the DAO's independence. Maximize the income generated by means of asset appreciation, etc.

The continuous appreciation of the treasury will drive the enthusiasm of all participants in the CeresDAO ecosystem, and the Staking holders of CES can participate in the treasury dividends, of which 80% of the treasury income is to the Staking holders of CES, 10% of the income is to the TOP 50 DAOs, and the remaining 10% is for operation.

All in all, everything is possible for the future development of CeresDAO. And the return logic of CeresDAO not only has investment return, but also has community empowerment value, and may also develop strong monetary and financial value in the future. There is still a lot of room for imagination and potential to build a CRS decentralized ecology in the way of DAO!

CeresDAO aims to rebuild community trust and security, focuses on DAO investment management protocol, creates growth technology and funds for new high-quality start-ups in web3, rebuilds community trust and security, breaks the investment structure and unequal pattern of institutional and capital monopoly, ensures that all people use public infrastructure fairly, and makes high-quality projects truly transparent, fair in investment, and more profitable.

We can imagine that the more high-quality projects invested by CeresDAO, the more Staking, and the growing ecology, the more nodes and DAOs will be, and the higher the security will be. Through the strength of the community, we will work together to create a beautiful blueprint for CeresDAO.

In the future, CeresDAO will strive to build a Web3.0 investment ecosystem, become the world's largest decentralized asset management protocol, become a decentralized "Berkshire Hathaway Corporation", and make everyone a "Buffett" in the crypto industry.

