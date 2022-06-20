Global SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) Market Report 2022 with Vendor Analysis of Cato Networks, Cisco Systems, Open Systems, Versa Networks, Palo Alto Networks, & VMware

Dublin, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SASE Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
SASE has gained prominence, but its actual adoption from a single vendor remains low globally. SASE is a very intrusive concept and has caused prudence and cautiousness among global businesses. Confusion and misconception about SASE remain high among businesses, as many still perceive it as a cloud-delivered security solution, not a total network security concept.
Due to legacy technology stacks, organizations find it hard to replace or fully transition to the new architecture that cuts across both networking and security stakeholders. As a result, many organizations still take a component-based approach to SASE, with SD-WAN, FWaaS, SWG, and ZTNA being the top services adopted widely by these businesses.
The slow adoption of single-vendor SASE is because many organizations are greatly concerned over vendor lock-in/lock-out issues, preventing them from adopting a complete set of SASE services/components from a single vendor. In addition, getting all solutions from a single vendor means that they cannot choose the best-of-breed products for their services, which can cause dissatisfaction and poor user experience.
Organizations worldwide are looking to transform their networking and security architecture to reduce or eliminate the dependence on traditional WAN and appliance-based security architecture, which drives greater demand for secure access to support work-from-home requirements and a cloud migration strategy.
In addition, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations are focused on scaling the hybrid worker to work from anywhere securely. SASE is perceived as a cloud security solution to solve the hybrid working environment challenges.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on SASE Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - SASE
- Market Definition
- Differences between SASE and Secure SD-WAN
- Key SASE Services
- Key Attributes of a SASE
- Benefits of SASE
- Comparison of SASE Types - Service Chaining
- Comparison of SASE Types - Converged SASE architecture
- Scope of Analysis
- Revenue Calculation Methodology - SASE: 2021
- Customer Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors for SASE
3. Key Findings: Rising Cloud Adoption & Unmanaged Perimeter
- Key Findings - Cloud Adoption
- Organizations Perceive Cloud as an Essential Technology
- Adoption Continues up the Cloud Stack
- The Hybrid - Multi-cloud Supports Modern Application Deployment
- Why Organizations Choose to Deploy Apps in the Public Cloud
- The Rise of the New Network Perimeter
4. Key Findings - SASE
- Key Findings of SASE
- Key Growth Metrics for SASE
- Growth Drivers for SASE
- Growth Driver Analysis for SASE
- Growth Restraints for SASE
- Growth Restraint Analysis for SASE
- Forecast Assumptions - SASE
- Revenue Forecast - SASE
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - SASE
- Revenue Forecast by Region - SASE
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - SASE
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - SASE
- Revenue Share by Deployment Type - SASE
- Revenue Share by Verticals - SASE
- Revenue Share by Horizontals - SASE
- SASE Landscape
- Revenue Share - SASE
- Competitive Environment - SASE
5. Vendor Analysis
- Vendor Profile - Cato Networks
- Vendor Profile - Cisco Systems
- Vendor Profile - Open Systems
- Vendor Profile - Versa Networks
- Vendor Profile - Palo Alto Networks
- Vendor Profile - VMware
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - SASE: North America
- Key Growth Metrics for SASE - North America
- Revenue Forecast for SASE - North America
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for SASE - North America
- Revenue Share - SASE: North America
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - SASE: EMEA
- Key Growth Metrics for SASE - EMEA
- Revenue Forecast for SASE - EMEA
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for SASE - EMEA
- Revenue Share - SASE: EMEA
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - SASE: APAC
- Key Growth Metrics for SASE - APAC
- Revenue Forecast for SASE - APAC
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for SASE - APAC
- Revenue Share - SASE: APAC
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - SASE: LATAM
- Key Growth Metrics for SASE - LATAM
- Revenue Forecast for SASE - LATAM
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for SASE - LATAM
- Revenue Share - SASE: LATAM
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Demand for SASE PoPs for Business Compliance and User Experience
- Growth Opportunity 2: Securing Edge and IoT Networks from Growing SASE PoPs
- Growth Opportunity 3: Increasing Demand for Managed and Professional Security Services for SASE
11. Insights for CISOs
- SASE - CISOs' Concerns
- SASE - Key Trends
- SASE - Insights and Recommendations
12. Next Steps
