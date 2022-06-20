UPS and The UPS Foundation Focus on Equity and Economic Empowerment in Atlanta and Around the Globe

ATLANTA, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) and The UPS Foundation today shared three major announcements designed to positively impact communities around the world. Highlighted at the first-ever UPS Impact Summit, these new efforts support economic development and help improve lives in Atlanta — UPS’s hometown — Ukraine and developing nations across Africa.

With the U.S. observance of Juneteenth and Pride Month in mind, the summit explored the intersection between UPS’s ongoing commitment to advance ESG, diversity, equity and economic empowerment.

“UPS is a purpose-driven company. We move goods while also doing good — this is who we are in our hometown and in every community we serve,” said Carol B. Tomé, chief executive officer, UPS. “I’m proud of our Foundation’s approach to driving social impact here in Atlanta and around the world. We are delivering help and hope to those who need us most. Today’s announcements reflect the solid strategy and partnerships in place to get us there and beyond.”

“Service is in our DNA at UPS and equity is at the center of all we do through The UPS Foundation. This combination puts us in a powerful position to use our size, scale, and know-how to deliver what matters in Atlanta and around the world,” said Nikki Clifton, president, social impact and The UPS Foundation.

Investing nearly $8.75 million in Atlanta-based organizations

Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS and The UPS Foundation are focused on investing in areas important to the local community including workforce development, community safety, civic engagement and entrepreneurship.

Efforts in Atlanta include an investment in the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE); support for the National Center for Civil and Human Rights to provide DEI training for community leaders and research to support the LGBTQ+ community; an investment in the Atlanta Police Foundation to support the At Promise Youth Centers; 30 scholarships in the Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUCC), in addition to scholarships for students at Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) to continue their careers supporting health equity in underserved communities, as well as other initiatives designed to elevate underrepresented populations, drive economic development, and support Atlanta youth.

“The theme of this year’s UPS Impact Summit – equity and economic empowerment – is significant here in Atlanta. Over the past decade, UPS has invested significantly in equity and economic empowerment here and abroad. These investments offer enhancements for customers, deepen work and communities, and provide new programs and pathways for employees. The city of Atlanta applauds the efforts of UPS and The UPS Foundation to promote DEI and support our Atlanta communities. As we observe Juneteenth, we all have a role to play in promoting equity in our communities,” said Mayor Andre Dickens.

Doubling humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine, surpassing $2 million

The UPS Foundation has worked closely with Atlanta-based CARE, The Salvation Army, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the World Food Programme (WFP) and other partners to provide relief to Ukrainians affected by the war.

These efforts include free transportation for medicines and medical supplies valued at $8 million, more than 1 million meals, 840,000+ pounds of relief supplies, and 90,000 blankets and coats for Ukrainian refugees.

Expanding Vaccine Equity Efforts: Partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and Zipline into Nigeria and Kenya

Following the success of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Ghana, Malawi, Rwanda and other developing nations around the world, The UPS Foundation, UPS Healthcare and UPS Flight Forward are expanding partnerships with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and Zipline to deliver vaccines and critical healthcare supplies to millions of people across Nigeria and Kenya.

Over the past two years, these organizations have worked hand-in-hand with UPS to deliver nearly 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses via drone to underrepresented populations, as well as rural and remote communities. These efforts have an immediate impact on health equity and the established healthcare infrastructure will benefit people for decades to come. Since 2020, UPS Healthcare has delivered 1.5 billion COVID-19 vaccines, with The UPS Foundation delivering 34.5 million of those in-kind to countries in need.

For more information on UPS’s latest commitments and to learn more about the first-ever UPS Impact Summit, visit about.ups.com . To read more about The UPS Foundation, visit about.ups.com/ae/en/social-impact/the-ups-foundation.html .