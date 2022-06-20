PRIME DIVIDEND CORP. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07467 for each Class A share and $0.05042 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable July 8, 2022 to shareholders on record as at June 30, 2022.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on June 30, 2022 will receive a dividend of $0.07467 per share based on the VWAP of $8.96 payable on July 8, 2022. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $12.64 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.91 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $21.55.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other Bank of Montreal AGF Management Ltd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. BCE Inc. Bank of Nova Scotia CI Financial Corp. Manulife Financial Corporation TransAlta Corp. CIBC IGM Financial Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corp. National Bank of Canada Power Financial Corp. Royal Bank of Canada TMX Group Inc. Toronto-Dominion Bank





Distribution Details Class A Share (PDV) $0.07467 Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.05042 Record Date: June 30, 2022 Payable Date: July 8, 2022



