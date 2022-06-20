Steven M. Oser, P.C. Celebrates 30+ Years of Personal Injury Law Firm Services in Virginia

Suffolk, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven M. Oser, P.C, is a leading personal injury and worker’s compensation attorney serving clients in and around Virginia. Since 1991, he has proudly represented individuals and families on legal matters and, for over two decades, has specialized in serious personal injury and workers’ compensation.

Today, the leading law firm is celebrating 30 years of continued success for their clients and counting. During that time, Steven M. Oser, P.C, has helped clients receive substantial compensation sums and find the support they need to move on after an accident or injury. His cases include wrongful death, slip and fall accidents, car and truck accidents, drunk driver victims, traumatic brain injuries, catastrophic personal injuries, and worker’s compensation.

Three decades of successful practice is a milestone achievement for any attorney and law firm. However, the way in which Steve M. Oser, P.C achieved this success, through advocating victims’ rights, creating tailored case portals for clients, providing unrivaled availability, and portraying exemplary empathy, is worth celebrating in itself.

Helping injured persons with serious personal injury and workers’ compensation claims is what senior attorney Steve M. Oser specializes in. For over three decades, he’s built a reputation as a leading attorney in Virginia through dedication and professionalism.

Known for providing his personal cell number to all clients to promote availability and personal contact, his legal team creates a personal and secure portal for clients to check progress on their cases, view billing information, and directly communicate with the team.

Now promoting themselves on www.oserlegal.com, over the past 30 years, Steve M. Oser and his team of legal professionals have successfully helped clients gain compensation from a range of one million-plus to (only) one thousand plus. Whether your case is big or small Steven M. Oser, P.C.’s philosophy and success has been in treating every client’s case as its most important.

During his humble beginnings, Steve M. Oser initially worked at an insurance defense law firm that represented State Farm and Allstate, among other clients, where he gained experience in litigation as well as an understanding of how insurance companies strategize and operate. He then went to work for the Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney’s office where he gained further experience as a litigator.

Thirty years later, as part of Steven M. Oser, P.C, Steven and his team fight tooth and nail for their clients. Steven M. Oser P.C. provides a personalized approach to the practice of injury law. You will be working directly with an attorney who will champion your case, who aims to achieve the maximum amount of compensation allowed by law, and who will help to restore your life to some sort of normality.

By specializing in personal injury and worker’s compensation, Steven M. Oser, P.C. has created a practice that has served Virginia for a substantial number of years, has become a leading practice in its space, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Steven M. Oser, P.C. is an experienced workers’ compensation attorney representing injured workers in Suffolk, and throughout the Greater Hampton Roads.. With a proven track record of successfully litigated cases and settlements, he is there to help you restore life with the maximum amount of compensation that is allowed by law. Learn more about the cases he takes on via the website: https://www.oserlegal.com/

