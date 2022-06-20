Spring Insure Gains Central Bank of Ireland Authorisation and Launches European Financial Lines Offering

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Insure, the specialist Financial and Professional Lines MGA, is excited to announce that it has received authorisation from the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) and Lloyd's coverholder status in Ireland, opening its doors to European business.

The European operation, based in Ireland, is led by Patrick Mettler. Patrick has over 20 years of experience in the Irish insurance Industry, most recently as Head of Sales for Hiscox in Ireland and previously 16 years as Head of Financial Lines and latterly Country Manager for Chubb Insurance in Ireland.

Spring offers a range of financial and professional lines products across offices in London, Guernsey and now Dublin. Established in 2020, it has secured backing from some of the biggest names in the market including Beazley, Ascot, Aspen, Atrium, Argenta, Convex, Lancashire and MS Amlin and is a part of the Howden Group.

Patrick Mettler, Managing Director of Spring Europe, commented: "The CBI authorisation is an important milestone for the business. The new Dublin office will open shortly and we are ready to accept risks as of today. We are an ambitious business with the kind of risk appetite that opens exciting opportunities for brokers. I'm excited to see what we can do together."

Spring Insure

Established in 2020, Spring Insure is an innovative, reliable, and forward-thinking business that offers a broad range of financial lines products through offices in London, Dublin and Guernsey. With decades of experience handling complex risks, the team of experts sustainably develop and manage capacity and MGAs on behalf of a wide range of insurers and syndicates at Lloyd's.

For more information, visit www.springinsure.eu

