North America Chlorinated Paraffin Market Anticipated to Hit $748 Million, Growing at 2.7% CAGR from 2018 to 2025 [293-Pages] | Research Dive

New York, USA, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the North America chlorinated paraffin market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. According to the report, the global market is expected to hit $748 million by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2018 to 2025. This report in an in-depth study offering meticulous insights into the present situation and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and comprehensive market insights for new market players, investors, prevalent players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the North America Chlorinated Paraffin Market Growth:

Growing technological developments as well as rising demand for products with PVC materials, such as wires, sheets, pipes, tubes, and cables, are the main factors propelling the growth of the North America chlorinated paraffin market. Additionally, the rising disposable incomes of people and speedy urbanization in the North American nations is projected to bring in beneficial growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period. However, strict rules regarding the usage of short-chain chlorinated paraffin in numerous regions and availability of substitutes for chlorinated paraffin are projected to impede the growth of the market.

The report segments the North America chlorinated paraffin market into product type, application, and region.

Medium-Chain Chlorinated Paraffin Sub-Segment to Lead the Market

Among the product type segment, the medium-chain chlorinated paraffin sub-segment is expected to experience highest growth and dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mostly because of the growing demand for medium-chain chlorinated paraffin in numerous application areas.

Metal Working Fluids Sub-Segment to Observe Noteworthy Growth

Among the application segment, the metal working fluids sub-segment is projected to grab leading share of the North America chlorinated paraffin market during the estimated timeframe. This is mostly because of the growing demand for extreme pressure additives in metalworking fluids in order to simplify the machining of tough-to-machine materials.

The U.S. Chlorinated Paraffin Market to Observe Leading Growth

The report analyses the North America chlorinated paraffin market across several countries such as Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. Among these, the U.S. market is expected to lead the market during the estimated timeframe. The growth of this region market is mainly because of the surging economy, developments in the construction industry, and growing purchasing power of emerging economies.

Major Players in the North America Chlorinated Paraffin Market:

The report lists some of the leading players functioning in the global North America chlorinated paraffin industry including

Dover Chemical Petroleum Additives INOVYN ChlorVinyls JSC Kaustik Caffaro Industries Pioneer Americas, Inc. Ferro Corporation Ajinomoto Fine-Techno

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. For instance, in August 2021, Dover Chemical Corporation, a leading manufacturer of chlorinated paraffins, polymer additives, alkylphenols, and solid antioxidants, in partnership with Ravago Chemicals North America, a global chemical distribution company, announced a novel national distribution agreement to expand an enduring relationship between the two companies. Such initiatives by market players are expected to propel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

