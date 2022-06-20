SRAX Announces the Speakers for the Sequire Decentralized Web Conference

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced a slate of influential industry experts that will be speakers at the Sequire Decentralized Web Conference.



Event: 2022 Sequire Decentralized Web Conference

Date: Thursday, June 23rd, 2022

Time: 10:00 am ET - 6:00 pm ET

The 2022 Sequire Decentralized Web Conference is bringing together a list of influential companies making history in the decentralized web sector for a full day of presentations.

In addition to the Blockchain, NFT, Web 3.0, and Digital Currency public company presentations, this year’s conference features the following speakers:

Beyond Bitcoin: The Investable Universe Of Digital Assets

Jeff Dorman

Jeff Dorman is Chief Investment Officer at Arca. Jeff leads the investment committee and is responsible for portfolio sizing and risk management. He has over 17 years of trading and asset management experience at leading firms, including Merrill Lynch and Citadel, where he oversaw trading of over $100 million in proprietary capital. Jeff also served as COO of Harvest Exchange, a FinTech company that is widely used by asset managers and investors. Jeff is a CFA Charterholder and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance and Economics from Washington University in St. Louis.

Interview with Brock Pierce by Liz Claman

Brock Pierce

Brock Pierce is an entrepreneur and venture capitalist with an extensive track record of founding, advising and investing in disruptive businesses. He's credited with pioneering the market for digital currency and has raised more than $5B for companies he has founded. Pierce is the Chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation and co-founder of EOS Alliance, Block.one, Blockchain Capital, and Mastercoin (first ICO). Pierce is an early investor in Bitcoin and one of the largest investors in the Ethereum crowd sale. He is the founder of IMI Exchange, the world's leading digital currency marketplace for games, with annual sales exceeding $1B and investors such as Goldman Sachs, which was sold in 2016 for more than $100M.

Liz Claman

Veteran business broadcaster, Liz Claman, has reported on every bull and bear market in the last 20 years. Whether on the ground in New York City or at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Claman is recognized as one of the most respected financial journalists in television for her tenacity, intellect, and command in covering the financial issues of the day. At the podium, Claman shares insights gleaned from her day-to-day experience with the markets and her access to the most influential and powerful business leaders in the world. Her expert comprehension of today’s biggest headlines—and the people making them—leaves audiences with a greater understanding of the forces moving the markets and what it means for the future of the U.S. and global economy.

What Enterprise Grade Blockchain Can Do For Business

Mrinal Manohar

Mrinal Manohar is the CEO and Cofounder of CasperLabs. Prior to this he was a principal and the Technology/Media/Telecom sector head at a ~$1b long only hedge fund, a private equity associate at Bain Capital in Boston and was an associate consultant at Bain and Company. He has an MS from Carnegie Mellon University and has been passionate about computer science ever since he began programming at age 11. He has been personally investing in the blockchain industry since 2012.

A Crypto Investor’s Journey

Scott Walker

Scott Walker is the co-Founder, Director, and Board Member of DNA.fund, tea, inc and CasperLabs. A serial entrepreneur, Walker began his tech career in 1995, founding NetPage Communications, an early web-hosting company. He successfully grew the company and sold it in 1997 to NetGuard Technologies. In 1999, as the Co-founder and President of www.content.ad a $50m+ online “Native Advertising” agency which is in operation and profitably running today. In 2004, as Founder and CEO of mobile game company, Atrinsic, he helped the company grow to $100m in revenue and 250 employees, raised $30m and took the company public. After leaving the company in 2007, Walker became an angel investor and invested in multiple software companies from 2007-2011. In early 2012, he fell in love with Blockchain technology and invested in a Bitcoin mining operation with crypto legend and pioneer Brock Pierce. Together, they acquired several first-generation Avalon mining “ASICS.” Walker then invested in several early stage crowd sales including Ethereum, Mastercoin (Omni), Block.one, Hashgraph, Casper, and dozens of others. As a founding LP in Blockchain.Capital with investments in Coinbase, Kraken, and more, Walker is one of the most knowledgeable crypto investors in the sector.

Fireside Chat with Timothy Lewis, Founder of DEVxDAO

Timothy Lewis

Timothy Lewis is the founder of DevxDAO, an innovative grant giving organization with over £250 million to distribute to open source development. Tim also co-founded Ikigai Asset Management, a L/S multi strategy crypto asset hedge fund. With nearly 20 years in IT & Digital Security, Tim is a seasoned developer, network engineer, technology architect and inventor holding multiple patents.

El Salvador’s Adoption of Digital Assets and What It Means For The Future

Justin Newton

Justin Newton is an early internet pioneer, startup veteran, serial entrepreneur, thought leader, and innovator with a reputation for driving companies to unicorn valuations while exemplifying the ideals that defined the internet revolution, including: free speech, anonymity, decentralized ownership, open infrastructure, and permissionless innovation. As a tech executive, Justin led four consecutive companies to $1B+ IPOs. In 1998, Justin helped take AboveNet, a leading Internet Infrastructure company, public, followed by NetZero, the world’s largest free ISP, in 1999. Since co-founding Netki in 2014, Justin has brought his incredible experience in tech to the blockchain world. As Netki has established itself as the definitive crypto KYC/AML solution, Justin has become the go-to resource for all things related to crypto institutionalization, regulation, network security, and adoption.

Fireside Chat with Wahid Chammas, Chairman Faith Tribe DAO, and Mario Nawfal, Co-Founder and CEO of NFT Tech

Wahid Chammas

Wahid Chammas is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of TyreGate Capital Holdings, LTD, a wholly owned Principal Holding Company of the Chammas Family Office.‎ Wahid is also Co-Founder and Managing Director of Real Estate Distressed Investments SAL, which is a private equity holding company that invests in distressed real estate in Cyprus and specializes in the purchase of non-performing bank loan portfolios from Cypriot and Greek banks. He is a managing partner.

Mario Nawfal

Mario Nawfal is an entrepreneur, serial founder, and angel investor with an interest in dozens of businesses in over 30 countries. He is well-known as the Founder of the Athena Group of Companies, a business conglomerate of 15+ companies that operates in more than 40 countries. However, his investments range across a wide variety of industries, including events, FinTech consulting, marketing, personal mobility, fitness, e-cigarettes, and ecommerce. Nawfal's most far-reaching influence has been in the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFT industries, and most lately in promoting and investing in the Multiverse. Nawfal has become an in-demand international speaker on all of those topics, as well as the topic of leading the movement to a decentralized world.

NFTs Are Eating Hollywood

Tom Lombardi

Tom Lombardi has over 20 years of experience in investment banking, asset management, and emerging technologies ̶ most recently focused on decentralized financial systems and tokenized incentive structures. He also serves as adjunct professor of finance at Pepperdine University, teaching Digital Asset Finance to MBA students. Tom's past experiences include Managing Director at 3iQ, the investment fund manager of the first TSX-listed public cryptocurrency funds with $2.5 billion under management. He was formerly a Director with Wave Financial, leading the digital asset investment team in Los Angeles, and was the Head of Growth for the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, working with global companies on how to embrace blockchain technology.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, Bit Digital, Inc, Banxa Holdings Inc, Majic Wheels Corp, GreenBox, The Glimpse Group, Perpetual Industries and Bitech Mining Corp are the sponsors of this event.

