Aware Brings Cutting-Edge Financial Cybersecurity Authentication Solutions to Celaes LATAM 2022

BEDFORD, Mass., June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading authentication company applying proven and trusted adaptive authentication to solve everyday business challenges with biometrics will be showcasing its significant advancements in secure, mobile passwordless authentication at this year’s Celaes LATAM conference, taking place from June 20-21 in Miami, Florida. Financial services and banking representatives attending the conference will have the opportunity to speak directly to Aware representatives about the benefits of Aware’s fraud-resistant, mobile biometric authentication technologies in protecting their users’ identities and assets from rising cybersecurity threats.



Financial accounts are an attractive target for fraudsters, especially as mobile banking has grown in popularity and is used widely in the Latin American region and the world as a whole. Aware’s Knomi® mobile biometric authentication framework serves as an ideal solution for the industry’s cybersecurity challenges, offering highly secure passwordless onboarding and authentication for financial services companies and banks without compromising the convenience of mobile banking for users. Featuring passive liveness detection for both face and voice, Knomi also offers highly effective protection against “spoofs” and presentation attacks by potential fraudsters.

“Financial companies have been beset with a number of fraud and cybersecurity challenges in recent years as the rate of mobile banking continues to grow,” said Rob Mungovan, chief commercial officer. “Aware provides them with a highly fraud-resistant authentication solution to these threats that is simple and easy for customers to use, and we have seen a great deal of success in the Latin American region as a result. We are excited to participate in the Celaes LATAM event and share our cutting-edge solutions with its attendees.”

Visit Aware at Booth 17 anytime during the event between June 20-21 for a live demonstration of the Knomi platform. Celaes LATAM attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a preview of Aware’s next authentication offering. Attendees interested in learning more may do so by speaking to an Aware representative at the event.

About Celaes LATAM and How to Connect with Aware

Celaes LATAM is designed to advance the financial cybersecurity landscape in the Latin American region. It provides opportunities for industry leaders to discover innovative, real-world solutions to today’s biggest financial cybersecurity challenges, as well as bring the region’s most influential members of the banking community together for knowledge-sharing.

Celaes LATAM attendees can learn more about Aware by visiting Booth 17 at the Trump National Doral Miami in Miami, Florida.

Those that are unable to attend Celaes LATAM can learn more on Aware’s website.

Adaptive Authentication by Aware

Adaptive authentication matches the required user credentials to the perceived risk of the authorizations requested. Through extensive and continuous field data, Aware has built its platform to be pre-configured for the most common use cases while maintaining the ability for further configuration by each customer to meet their specific needs for their specific applications—improving user experience while ensuring strong authentication where it’s needed most.

About Aware

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using proven and trusted adaptive biometrics. Aware’s software and software-as-a-service offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Aware’s algorithms are based on the most diverse data sets in the world and can be tailored to the unique security and requirements of each customer. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, intuitive opt-in/opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

Safe Harbor Warning

Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as our expectations regarding our new product. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements, including the risks that (i) current and prospective customers do not purchase our new product in the quantities that we expect and (ii) our new product does not perform as well as we expect because of errors, defects or bugs. We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

