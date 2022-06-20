SignalPET Publishes 'How to Implement Radiology Point of Care AI Technology in Your Veterinary Practice'

DALLAS, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SignalPET, the provider of SignalRAY, published a paper today outlining the steps for the implementation of radiology AI (artificial intelligence) technology in veterinary practices. The paper also discusses the medical and financial benefits of the deployment of radiology point of care technology.

Radiology point of care AI technology is an ancillary tool designed to incorporate easily and seamlessly into a practice's existing workflow and to improve patient care, the client experience, and veterinary practice efficiency. This technology both identifies critical radiographic findings and validates the radiographic interpretation made by the doctors in the hospital. Additionally, there are financial benefits; data provided to SignalPET by one hospital group demonstrated increases in both the percentage of patients for whom radiographs were performed and inpatient transaction fees after the technology was adopted by the hospital.

According to Dr. Neil Shaw, founder of SignalPET, "AI radiology point of care technology is the new standard in the veterinary industry. The X-ray machine is one of the most important pieces of diagnostic equipment in a practice, yet often heavily underutilized due to the discomfort of clinicians to recommend radiographs. By utilization of AI Radiology Interpretation technology, we see improvement in clinicians' confidence and utilization of the x-ray machine. We are happy to partner with leaders in the veterinary industry to confirm again that good medicine equals good business."

The paper was prepared by Dr. Karen E. Felsted, CPA, MS, CVPM, CVA, owner of PantheraT Veterinary Management Consulting.

