TeeceTorre: The Making of a Jewelry Icon

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "This necklace looks so delicate, the color is so soft and feminine and the coral feels great against your skin. But look closer at the end of her wire work and you see that she slips the wire into a flexible casing, that casing wraps around a ring that has been soldered closed and then she uses a crimp to secure everything. The wire won't wear from rubbing, the ring won't split open and crimp won't come undone. This necklace looks so delicate and feminine and yet it's built like a tank. What a masterful piece of workmanship." - Elizabeth C. That is just one of the 700-plus 5 star Esty reviews for TeeceTorre, a custom Jewelry designer from New York who has been slowly growing a loyal, and vocal following since 2014.

It all started when Teece (a combination of Patricia Caruso's nickname and her grandmother's maiden name) did not have a birthday present for a good friend. Creating a multi-strand gemstone bracelet was something she always wanted to do, so Patricia surprised her friend with her first handmade bracelet. It was a hit at the birthday party and soon she was getting requests from other friends. And so was born TeeceTorre Jewelry, with the Etsy shop was up and running in no time. Then came TeeceTorre.com a few years later, featuring Patricia's original designs, her repurposed vintage jewelry and curated vintage pieces, with mesmerized customers growing globally.

What makes her store unique is her ongoing search for unusual gemstones, original designs and vintage jewelry. Her color combinations and surprising use of vintage items delight the most ardent collectors. Her attention to detail is unmatched, and she can create custom pieces from a photograph or a rough sketch. She is hands-on and maintains a personal relationship with her clients, offering suggestions, finding rare items and incorporating their taste and style in the finished product.

Her multi-strand gemstone bracelets feature high quality gems and unique color combinations, with sterling, gold fill or 14K gold findings. Always searching for an unusual gemstone to incorporate into her creations or an unlikely color combination for one of her pieces, Patricia is constantly in the process of creating new bracelet designs for her customers to enjoy.

She has an eye for vintage jewelry, especially pre-1948 Taxco silver from the well-known Taxco artisans of the mid-twentieth century. But her true ingenuity lies in repurposing vintage pieces to give them a new life and a new purpose. Using mainly 800 silver, sterling and gold brooches, Patricia creates one of a kind necklaces and bracelets with precious and semi-precious gemstones. She collects vintage pieces of Theodor Fahrner, Fratelli Peruzzi, William Kerr, Birks of London and Knoll & Pregizer and transforms these Victorian, Edwardian, Art Deco and Art Nouveau items into highly wearable, updated jewelry.

With her nose pressed up against glass at the British Museum, or the Museum of Natural History in New York, eyeing the gemstones and staring at ancient adornments, Patricia takes inspiration from Roman, Etruscan and other ancient arts of long lost civilizations and the more recent Belle Epoque, Art Deco and Art Nouveau eras. If not in her studio, you might find her riding her horse somewhere in the forests and hills, gazing at the sky while imagining new, remarkable, sparkling creations.

Press Contact: Farbod@Teecetorre.com

Related Images











Image 1: The Cassandra





A repurposed 1970's pavé diamond necklace with ombré ruby gemstones.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment