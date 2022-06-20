Zima Media is Reinventing the Modern Marketing Agency to Offer Customers Something Different

CHICAGO, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zima Media is reinventing the modern-day marketing company to bring an innovative, fresh approach to marketing. Based in Illinois, Zima Media has worked with over 3,000 clients in 80 countries.

Zima Media goes above and beyond to provide targeted, customized services for customers, offering a range of options to suit all clients. The aim is to make it as simple as possible for clients to improve their marketing and start reaping the rewards of innovative, effective solutions.

The agency has recently partnered with SPP to offer a brand new shopping experience, which simplifies the customer journey and makes it easy to access services and customize packages through an accessible online portal. It has never been easier to utilize smart marketing services to achieve results. Clients can now select standalone services or subscribe at the touch of a button.

The new portal offers a broad spectrum of benefits for clients, including the opportunity to browse services and the impressive à la carte hybrid marketing offer. Clients have the option to choose one-off services, including SEO audits and page optimization, or access fully-managed ad campaigns and hourly consulting through convenient, affordable monthly subscriptions. There's a vast array of options available. Clients can even hire a chief marketing officer.

Zima Media is blazing a trail to help customers achieve incredible results through creative, powerful, data-driven marketing services. Its new portal allows clients to buy services, use marketing templates for DIY marketers, join the referral partner program, manage their subscription, access promotions, and more.

A forward-thinking marketing agency, Zima Media has ambitions to continue growing and developing services to ensure that clients have access to cutting-edge, bespoke solutions. The agency is already working with customers in 80 countries and it's only just getting started. Thanks to innovative processes and an experienced, knowledgeable, highly-motivated team, there are plans to expand and evolve.

Client relations are a priority for the Zima Media team. Customers are encouraged to try the new portal and provide feedback. More information is available at https://zimamedia.com/.

About Zima Media

Zima Media was established in 2017 by Mike Zima and Damien Bouvier. The idea was to reinvent the traditional marketing agency to create a more transparent, flexible, efficient, creative, data-driven business model. The company has grown steadily in the last five years, working with clients from all over the world to deliver results using innovative strategies. Zima Media has recently launched a new portal, which optimizes customer experiences to help clients achieve the best possible outcomes through efficient, effective, smart marketing services, including one-off services and monthly subscriptions.

