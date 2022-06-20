Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces Portage CyberTech Inc. Acquires Notarius

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce its majority owned subsidiary, Portage CyberTech Inc. (“Portage CyberTech” or “Portage”) has acquired Notarius. Notarius is the thirty-third acquisition made by Converge or its affiliates and the third acquisition made by Portage CyberTech, A Converge Company.



Headquartered in Montreal, Québec, Notarius provides solutions that safeguard the long-term reliability of electronic documents. As an enabler of digital trust, Notarius offers secured digital signatures, trusted electronic signatures, and reliable signature tools throughout North America. Notarius is also the only Canadian firm that issues trusted signatures recognized by Adobe and Microsoft and certified according to eIDAS standards (electronic IDentification, Authentication, and Trust Services). For over 25 years, Notarius has been working to build digital trust ecosystems for identities and to ensure the authenticity of signed electronic documents in order to secure transactions between a wide variety of regulated professionals, business partners, clients, municipalities, and government agencies.

“Joining the Portage CyberTech family provides tremendous opportunities to grow and enhance Notarius’ solution offerings to professionals and organizations wishing to digitally transform themselves and increase their productivity, while remaining compliant with laws and regulatory frameworks. This acquisition is a springboard for Notarius, which benefit from Portage and Converge to solidify its partnerships and ensure growth in North America,” said Patrick Drolet, CEO of Notarius.

“One of Canada’s and Quebec's most respected names in digital identity and digital signatures, Notarius, is also far and away the leader in building and successfully maintaining large trust ecosystems, sometimes involving thousands of entities. This acquisition positions Portage CyberTech as an industry leader as digital identity evolves to include trusted data,” says Don Cuthbertson, CEO of Portage CyberTech. “In addition to being the leader in trust ecosystems, the Notarius acquisition will eventually allow us to add digital signature functionality to other offerings within our platform, as well as open the door to hundreds of new potential clients.”

Notarius marks the thirty-third acquisition announced by Converge or its affiliates since October 2017. Converge’s family of companies also includes Corus Group, LLC; Northern Micro, Inc.; 10084182 Canada Inc. operating as Becker-Carroll; Key Information Systems, Inc.; BlueChip Tek, Inc.; Lighthouse Computer Systems, Inc.; Software Information Systems LLC.; Nordisk Systems, Inc.; Essex Technology Group, Inc.; Datatrend Technologies, Inc.; VSS, LLC; Solutions PCD, Inc.; Unique Digital, Inc.; Workgroup Connections, Inc.; Vivvo Application Studios LTD.; Vicom Computer Services, Inc.; CarpeDatum LLC; Accudata Systems, Inc.; Dasher Technologies, Inc.; ExactlyIT, Inc.; REDNET GmbH; Vicom Infinity, Inc.; Infinity Systems Software, Inc.; LPA Software Solutions, LLC; OPIN Digital, Inc; Paragon Development Systems, Inc.; Visucom GmbH; 1CRM Systems Corp.; Interdynamix Systems; Creative Breakthroughs, Inc.; PC Specialists, Inc. d/b/a Technology Integration Group; and GfdB, ImfB, and DEQSTER.

About Notarius

As an enabler of digital trust, Notarius offers secured digital signatures, trusted electronic signatures and reliable signature tools throughout North America. Notarius’ solutions give electronic documents a higher level of legal reliability than a hand-signed paper document. They ensure the integrity and authenticity of electronic documents. By adopting Notarius’ solutions, professionals and organizations subject to stringent legal requirements digitally transform their entire workflow while ensuring the long-term retention of their electronic archives. Notarius collaborates with more than 50 professional associations in Canada and serves more than 4,000 companies, universities, and municipalities. The company manages more than 50,000 digital identities.

About Portage CyberTech, A Converge Company

Portage CyberTech powers trusted digital transactions between individuals, businesses, and government organizations. Driven by some of the most ambitious digital projects and our desire to raise the visibility of our clients at home and abroad, our committed team of experts in all things digital – identity, access management, trusted services, and communications, have created the solutions designed to reach your customers. For more information, visit portagecybertech.com.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge’s global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.