Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Trays Market Predicted to Garner a Revenue of $1,312.2 Million in the 2022-2030 Timeframe, Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 8.0% [250-Pages] | Confirmed by Research Dive

New York, USA, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Research Dive’s newly published report, the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market is predicted to grow at a stable CAGR of 8.0%, thereby garnering a revenue of $1,312.2 million in the 2022-2030 timeframe. This holistic report provides an overarching overview of the nature of the electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market including its main characteristics like growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and hindrances in the 2022-2030 timeframe. The report also contains all the necessary and essential market figures to help new entrants gain an insight into the working of the market.

Dynamics of the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Trays Market

Drivers: The high demand for electrostatic discharge trays from various end-use industries like healthcare, automotive manufacturing, defense sector, etc. is expected to be the primary growth driver of the electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market in the forecast period. Along with this, product advancements by the ESD trays manufacturing industry are predicted to augment the growth rate of the market.

Opportunities: In the recent years, biodegradable electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays have gained a lot of popularity which is anticipated to offer huge growth opportunities for the market. Moreover, increase in demand from aerospace and military sectors is expected to provide numerous investment opportunities to the market in the analysis timeframe.

Restraints: The handling process of ESD trays, however, might prove to be a hindrance in the growth trajectory of the electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Trays Market

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected millions of lives, directly or indirectly. The lockdowns ordered by various government to curb the spread of the disease has affected numerous manufacturing and service industries by hampering both the supply-side and demand-side supply chains. The electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market, on similar lines, has faced problems on both fronts- irregular supply of raw materials and fall in demand for manufactured products.

However, in the post-pandemic years, market analysts predict a growth in the market, as the economies are opening up and manufacturing processes have started again.

Segments of the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Trays Market

The report has divided the electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market into certain segments based on end-user and region.

End-User: Consumer Electronics and Computer Peripheral Sub-Segment to be the Most Profitable

The consumer electronics & computer peripheral sub-segment is predicted to have the most dominant market share and generate a revenue of $533.3 million by 2030. The electronics manufacturing industry has been one of the biggest users of ESD trays as these trays help in maintaining proper distance between different electronic components while they are being transported. This has resulted in an increase in demand for ESD trays which is predicted to be the leading contributor to the growth of this sub-segment.

Region: Market in North America Region to be the Most Lucrative

The electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market in the North America region is poised to become the most dominant sub-segment. It is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% in the 2022-2030 timeframe. The growth of the automobile manufacturing industry in the North America region has led to an increase in demand for ESD trays which is expected to be the primary growth driver of the market in this region.

Prominent Market Players

Some prominent market players of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market are Smurfit Kappa Group PPG Industries Elcom (UK) Ltd. BASF TIP Corporation Tandem Equipment Sales Inc. Desco Industries Conductive Containers Inc. Global STATCLEAN SYSTEMS DowDuPont

These companies are coming up with various innovations using different scientific approaches to gain a prominent position in the market.

For instance, in January 2022, Goplasticpallets.com, UK’s leading plastic pallets manufacturer, launched a new set of ESD plastic boxes and trays which are ideal for storage of electronic components and semiconductor chipsets while they are being transported. This product launch will help the company to address the demands of the market and increase its footprint in this industry.

Finally, this report published by Research Dive, also summarizes many crucial aspects of the electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market including latest strategic developments, SWOT analysis, financial performance of the key players, and product portfolio.

