RJD Green Inc. Management Discusses Financial Progressions for the 2022 Fiscal Year Q3 Along With Expansion Efforts During an Uncertain Economy

TULSA, OK, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green (OTCPK: RJDG), RJD Green Inc. management announced their expected 2022 Q3 filing date will be June 27th and discusses current expansion efforts during a disruptive world economy and possible recessive economy.



Current Financial Status

Ron Brewer, CEO, stated:

“We feel truly fortunate to be on schedule to complete our August 2022 fiscal year on a very solid platform while remaining watchful of an uncertain, and possible recessive economy.

“We expect to report a 16% growth in year over year revenue for Q3 with a 24% growth in net operating profit for the same period. As well, the Company has a cumulative backlog of contracts and purchase orders totaling over $1,200,000, which could assure RJD Green a continuing annual growth.

“We are still operating within a focus of an ongoing growth opportunity that creates excellent year on year growth. We also have a plan of action ready for quick implementation to meet a recessive economic environment.

Current Possible Growth and Expansion

“In concert with our investment participants, we have mutually agreed to utilize caution equal to the current economic conditions for fair market value evaluations of potential acquisitions.

“We feel this is a unique economic and social stratosphere where products and services demand far outreach the ability to provide the desired products and services. Unemployment is below typical historical measurement, and the economy is struggling with inflation.

“Our adapted strategy is to stay engaged and continue due diligence with current opportunities, while being candid in the process with a seller regarding a deal structure incorporating current business risks. This means, we will be conservative in acquisition value and risk until we see where the economy is going to land.

“To offset possible acquisition restrictions, RJD has become engaged in negotiations with private label and joint-venture efforts for our proprietary green environmental technologies and healthcare focused software platforms. We will also continue to explore completion of a synergistic specialty construction products acquisition, ongoing.

“RJD Green remains diligent to the serious and volatile issues that we face in today’s current business environment but remain positive in our outlook for our long-term future business opportunities.”

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer.

