Fire Retardant Coatings Market Share is anticipated to reach of US$ 9.17 Bn in 2032 at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the projected period, the fire retardant coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%, reaching a market share of US$ 9.17 billion in 2032, up from US$ 4.83 billion in 2021.



There is a substantial demand for fire retardant coatings due to the clear expanding infrastructure of the industrial and commercial sectors, as well as associated electric supplies and operations, such as fireplaces, where the risk of accidents is higher.

Fire retardant coatings work on the basis of the ability to suppress the production of gases produced at the time of combustion process. Additionally, fire retardant coatings required relatively low maintenance cost – this is one of the superior property of fire retardant coatings for gaining acceptance in several end use industries.

Fire retardant coatings have been formulated in numerous types depending upon base composition and substrate type. According to composition, fire retardant coatings are generally boron-based and phosphorus-based fire retardant coatings.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9605

Further, by product type, fire retardant coatings have two types including non-intumescent and intumescent fire retardant coatings. The fire retardant coatings find a wide range of applications in industrial, residential, and commercial sectors.

Global Fire Retardant Coatings Market: Industry Participants

The global fire retardant coatings market has a number of small as well as international manufacturers at a regional level. Few key players are identified across the value chain of global fire retardant coatings market which has been listed below –

NIPPON PAINT Co. Ltd.S

Noble Paints

HEMPEL

Akzo Nobel

PPG Industries

Carboline

Kansai Paints

Jotun

Promat International

Nullifire

GCC Applied Technologies

Isolatek International

The global Fire retardant coatings research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Global Fire retardant coatings market also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on global Fire retardant coatings market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-9605

Global Fire Retardant Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global fire retardant coatings market can be segmented into seven key regions. Rapid industrialization and modernization will continue to drive market growth in developed economies. The regions like the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA anticipated propelling the demand for fire retardant coatings in near future, due to increasing industrial infrastructure and concern towards the protecting property and safeguards across the regions.

Key Segments Profiled in the Fire Retardant Coatings Market Survey

By Product Type:

Non-intumescent Fire Retardant Coatings

Intumescent Fire Coatings

By Material:

Boron-based Fire Retardant Coatings

Phosphorus-based Fire Retardant Coatings

By End Use Industry:

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Marine

Furniture

Textile

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa





Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-9605

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

Full TOC@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9605

Top Reports Related To Chemicals & Materials Market Insights

Asia Pacific Bentonite Market Size: Asia Pacific Bentonite Market by Product Type, Application, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Fire Retardant Fabrics Market Share: Fire Retardant Fabrics Market by Material Type, Application, Processing Method & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Propylene Carbonate Market Trends: Propylene Carbonate Market by Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Analysis: Chlorinated Polyethylene Market by Product, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Agricultural Grade Zinc Chemical Market Outlook: Agricultural Grade Zinc Chemicals Market By Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Glycol Ethers Market Forecast: Glycol Ethers Market By Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Ethylene Copolymers Market Sales: Ethylene Copolymers Market by Application, Type & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Cumene Market Type: Cumene Market by Production, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Corrosion Inhibitors Market Value: Corrosion Inhibitors Market by Compound, Application, Type, End-Use Industry & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Ammonium Carbonate Market Demand: Ammonium Carbonate Market by Grade, Type, Application, End-Use & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fire-retardant-coatings-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs