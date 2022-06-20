Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 24 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 10/6/2022
|321,922
|554.39
|178,470,378
|Monday, 13 June 2022
|2,678
|493.51
|1,321,611
|Tuesday, 14 June 2022
|3,198
|488.52
|1,562,280
|Wednesday, 15 June 2022
|987
|489.60
|483,235
|Thursday, 16 June 2022
|4,042
|491.99
|1,988,611
|Friday, 17 June 2022
|0
|0.00
|0
|In the period 13/6/2022 - 17/6/2022
|10,905
|491.13
|5,355,738
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 17/6/2022
|332,827
|552.32
|183,826,116
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,853,551 treasury shares corresponding to 7.27% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
Attachments