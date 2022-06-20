Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 24 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 10/6/2022 321,922 554.39 178,470,378 Monday, 13 June 2022 2,678 493.51 1,321,611 Tuesday, 14 June 2022 3,198 488.52 1,562,280 Wednesday, 15 June 2022 987 489.60 483,235 Thursday, 16 June 2022 4,042 491.99 1,988,611 Friday, 17 June 2022 0 0.00 0 In the period 13/6/2022 - 17/6/2022 10,905 491.13 5,355,738 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 17/6/2022 332,827 552.32 183,826,116 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,853,551 treasury shares corresponding to 7.27% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments