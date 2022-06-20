The Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market is expected to grow by $ 313.01 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period

New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287473/?utm_source=GNW

25% during the forecast period. Our report on the gluten-free pasta market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing awareness about health benefits of gluten-free food, increasing gluten-free food on restaurant menus, and product launches.

The gluten-free pasta market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The gluten-free pasta market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for organic gluten-free pasta as one of the prime reasons driving the gluten-free pasta market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing prominence of private-label brands and improved marketing and advertising strategies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on gluten-free pasta market covers the following areas:

• Gluten-free pasta market sizing

• Gluten-free pasta market forecast

• Gluten-free pasta market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gluten-free pasta market vendors that include Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Doves Farm Foods Ltd. Co., Dr. Schar AG Spa, Ebro Foods SA, Jovial Foods Inc., LIVIVA Foods, Pedon SpA, Quinoa Corp., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tribe 9 Foods LLC, and Windmill Organics Ltd. Also, the gluten-free pasta market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

