The Global Toilet Paper Market is expected to grow by $ 10.53 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period

36% during the forecast period. The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing concerns about health and hygiene, increasing R and D investments by vendors, and adoption of multiple marketing and promotional strategies by key competitors.

The toilet paper market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The toilet paper market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the toilet paper market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand from developing nations and increasing awareness for personal hygiene by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading toilet paper market vendors that include Asia Pulp and Paper Sinar Mas., Caprice Paper Products Pty Ltd., Cascades Inc., Clearwater Paper Corp., CMPC SA, Essity Aktiebolag, Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Kruger Inc., Matera Paper Co. Inc., Naturelle Consumer Products LTD, Orchids, Seventh Generation Inc., SOFIDEL S.P.A. AND SOFFASS S.P.A. DPO, Traidcraft, Unilever PLC, Velvet CARE sp. z o.o., WEPA Hygieneprodukte GmbH, and The Procter and Gamble Co. Also, the toilet paper market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



