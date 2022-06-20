The Global Cordial Drink Market is expected to grow by $ 231.9 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period

New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cordial Drink Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287462/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the cordial drink market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by consumer preference for cordials over alcoholic and carbonated beverages, consumer awareness of health risks associated with alcoholic drinks, and growing consumer demand for RTD beverages.

The cordial drink market analysis include the packaging segment and geographic landscape.



The cordial drink market is segmented as below:

By Packaging

• PET bottles

• Glass bottles

• Aluminium cans

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the consumer demand for clean-labeled cordials as one of the prime reasons driving the cordial drink market growth during the next few years. Also, packaging related innovations and growing demand for cordials through online channels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cordial drink market covers the following areas:

• Cordial drink market sizing

• Cordial drink market forecast

• Cordial drink market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cordial drink market vendors that include Asahi Beverages, Belvoir Farm, Bickfords Australia Pty. Ltd., Britvic Plc, CO RO AS, Fraser and Neave Holdings Bhd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Mapro Food Pvt. Ltd., Monin India Pvt Ltd, Naam Som LLC, Nichols plc, norfolkcordial, Orange Crush (M) Sdn. Bhd., RASNA PRIVATE LTD., Red Horse Fruit Juice Manufacturers Sdn. Bhd., Sainsburys Group, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Urban Cordial Co. Ltd., and Tovali Ltd. Also, the cordial drink market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

