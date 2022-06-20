Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market is Expected to Reach US$10,232 Mn by 2026: Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demonstrating around 11.9% growth between 2019 and 2026, global prebiotic ingredient market is all set to surpass the revenue of US$10 Bn toward the end of forecast period. The latest publication of Fairfield Market Research suggests that the proliferating demand for F&B products complementing a healthier lifestyle is predominantly driving the growth of prebiotic ingredient market. With the boom around low-calorie foods growing denser, prebiotic ingredients are likely to garner greater traction worldwide. Continued preference for galacto-oligosaccharides, and fructo-oligosaccharides across the food processing sector is also projected to favour the growth of prebiotic ingredient market according to the report.



Plant-based Bodes Well for Prebiotic Ingredients

‘Plant-based’ has been a popular trend wave that has influenced a host of F&B sectors over the recent past. Although the processed food sector remains on an uptrend worldwide, a sizeable consumer popular is growing aware of the detrimental impact of consuming processed products, which is driving them toward the natural, plant-based category. Prebiotics that are predominantly found in natural dietary fibre will thus be high in demand, favouring the growth of market. Ascending popularity of plant-based drinks is particularly expected to drive demand for prebiotic ingredients, says the report.

Production Attains Pace as Investments Flood R&D of Prebiotics

Extraction of prebiotics from plants, and vegetables is a complex process that demands an exhaustive R&D. With considerably significant investments flowing into R&D, research equipment and new laboratories, and training of professionals, production of prebiotic ingredients is expected to accelerate in the near future. Mid-sized companies however continue to struggle due to high initial investments. The report foresees that as the application potential of prebiotic ingredients soars, further supported by adequate investments, manufacturers in global prebiotic ingredient market will continue to discover new business opportunities.

Market Growth Momentous in Europe, Asia Pacific Grows Strong

Europe has been at the forefront of demand generation in global prebiotic ingredient market and the trend will continue throughout the forecast period. Besides an evolving lifestyle of the European consumer, the market remains largely influenced by the interdependence of increasing lifestyle disease prevalence and surging sales of healthy products. Surging demand for health foods and beverages, frequent product launches, and rapidly growing availability and accessibility of health products across retail will continue to offer a collective push to the market here. On the other hand, prebiotic ingredient market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit strong growth on the back of a shifting consumer lifestyle, and the increasing purchasing power in case of staples. The role of e-commerce expansion will remain instrumental the market build-up here, marks the report.

Competitive Landscape – Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market

The report sheds light on the strategic and financial profiles and developments of some of the prominent players steering the highly diverse competitive landscape of global prebiotic ingredient market space. Cargill Inc, Kerry Group plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Roquette Frères S.A., Jarrow Formulas, Inc., BENEO GmbH, Sensus America, Inc., and Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA constitute some of the profiled company names.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS Type Coverage Oligosaccharide

Inulin

Polydextrose

Disaccharides

Others Functionality Coverage Gut Health

Cardiovascular Health

Bone Health

Immunity

Weight Management

Others Application Coverage Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Others Sources Coverage Roots

Grains

Vegetables

Other sources Geographical Coverage North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Leading Companies DuPont

Ingredion

Roquette Group

ADM

Friesland Campina

Tate & Lyle PLC

Yakult

Kerry PLC

Beneo

Samyang Corp Report Highlights Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, Product-, Application-, Region-, Country-wise Trends & Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Trends

