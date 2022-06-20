New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817648/?utm_source=GNW
Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market to Reach US$77.1 Billion by the Year 2026
Virtual Private Network or VPN is an encrypted private network that is extended over a public network. Global market for VPN networks is driven primarily by the growing adoption private networks in various industries. With the Internet emerging as the platform for conducting business activities in various industry sectors, the risk of cyberbreaches and data thefts is on the rise. The need to safeguard business data and transactions is thus driving enterprises towards highly secure technologies, thus presenting significant growth opportunities for the VPN market. Increasing incidences of data theft, both financial and personal information, coupled with compromised web security are propelling the need for VPN to enable a safe, encrypted connection. The growing number of cases of cyberattacks is another major factor that urges many enterprises to move to VPN technology. In today`s unsafe cyber environment, more and more industry verticals are adopting VPN services to ensure complete protection of their data while in transmission. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacting business operations, enterprises are increasingly turning towards Internet-based services for business continuity purposes. This is consequently driving adoption and expansion of VPNs. The enterprise mobility trend and the need for providing ubiquitous access to company networks especially for remote workforce is also enhancing adoption of VPNs.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Private Network (VPN) estimated at US$32.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period. Multiprotocol Label Switching, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.4% CAGR to reach US$42.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 17.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market. The growing need for secure and multi-site connectivity and increasing cloud migration creates steady demand for Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) VPN solutions. Real-time applications such as voice over IP (VoIP), video conferencing and business-critical bank apps receive special support from MPLS VPN solutions. A cloud-based VPN provides access to global VPN to users, including third-party users and subscribers, over the public network. The increasing adoption of virtual technologies and devices in application delivery, networking and security products and services is fueling growth in the cloud VPN market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2026
The Virtual Private Network (VPN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.83% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 12.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Developed economies are the leading regional markets for VPN worldwide. In North America, the VPN market continues to grow due to the increased risk of cybercrime and the subsequent need to protect enterprise data. The widespread adoption of digital technologies and growing incidents of cyberattacks are fueling demand for VPN services. Europe is another major regional market for VPN, with the widespread adoption of advanced digital technologies in the region spurring market growth. The large number of enterprises and growth in the Internet users base, especially amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is stimulating the VPN market in Europe. The increasing use of Internet for personal and business purposes, economic growth and industrialization are contributing to the growing adoption of VPNs in the Asia-Pacific region.
IP Segment to Reach $17.4 Billion by 2026
The IP VPN market is experiencing high growth, driven mainly by the significant cost benefits offered by the technology. IP services also help in simplifying the overall design of private networks and ensures high quality of service for mission critical operations. It is due to this reason that IP VPN is emerging as a lucrative option for enterprises looking to cut down expenditure on networking. In the global IP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 12.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Strong Push for Virtual Private
Networks (VPNs)
Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in Cyberattacks and
Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
VPN Adoption Surges as COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Rise in
Remote Work and WFM Culture
Average Weekly Increase in VPN Usage in March-2020
COVID-19 Outbreak Redefines VPN Security for Corporate Sector
An Introduction to Virtual Private Network (VPN)
Types of VPNs
Global Market for Virtual Private Network (VPN): Prospects &
Outlook
The Importance of VPNs
Hardware Captures a Significant Share of VPN Market
Global VPN Market by Component (in %) for 2020E
MPLS Segment Leads the VPN Market
Large Enterprises Capture Major Market Share
Global SSL VPN Market by Enterprise Size (in %) for 2020E
Cloud VPN Market: A High Growth Segment
BFSI: The Major End Use Segment
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead
Future Growth
The Future of VPN Technology
Competition
Comparative Review of Top Virtual Private Networks
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Virtual Private Network (VPN) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Transforming the Way Users Browse the Internet, VPNs Continue
to Gain Prominence for Businesses & Consumers Alike
VPN Usage Statistics: An Overview
Global VPN User Base Breakdown (in %) by Gender
Global VPN User Base Breakdown (in %) by Age Group
Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption
of VPNs
Cybersecurity Breaches Related to COVID-19 Outbreak during the
Period Jan-Apr 2020
Impact of Pandemic on Businesses: % of Companies Affected by
the COVID-19 Crisis
Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry
for the Years 2017 and 2018
Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by Type for 2017
and 2018
Average Cost of Data Breach Per Organization Worldwide (in US$
Million) for 2014-2019
Implementation of Effective Security Solutions Highly Critical
to Prevent Hacks
Notable Future Trends in Enterprise VPNs
Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues, Bringing
to Light the Importance of Secure Access to Networks
Percentage Penetration Rate (%) of Internet Users by Region (As
of March 2021)
Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years
2011-2021
Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region As of March 2021
Digital Transformation of Businesses and Changing Work Cultures
Accelerate VPN Adoption
Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2017 through 2023
VPN Rides the Wave of Transforming Workplace Norms
Global Enterprise Mobility Market (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022, and 2025
Security Issues Concerning BYOD Adoption in Businesses Drive
VPN Adoption: % of Businesses Citing an Issue as a Security
Concern
Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of Remote Work or WFM Policies
WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce
With Video & Web Conferencing Solutions Becoming Integral to
Communications Amidst the Pandemic, VPN Adoption Rises among
Enterprises
Numerous Video Conferencing Benefits and Resultant Rise in
Adoption Spurs Need for VPNs to Enable Secure Meetings: % of
Businesses Citing a Video Conferencing Benefit
Rapid Growth of Media Streaming Services Leads to an Increase
in VPN Adoption
Entertainment Emerges as a Key Reason Driving VPN Usage: % of
VPN Users Citing the Reason for Using VPN Services
COVID-19 Outbreak Increases Demand for Streamed Media Services:
Streamed TV & Video Content Growth (in %) by Select Countries
for 2nd Week Vs 1st Week in March 2020
Global OTT Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the
Years 2019 & 2025
% of VPN Users Frequently Accessing TV Streaming Services by
Service
VPN Bypasses to Drive Adoption among Private Consumers
With Remote/Online Education Becoming the Norm in a COVID-19
Hit World, Security and Privacy Benefits Drive Adoption of
VPNs
Global E-Learning Market Size in US$ Million by Region/Country
for 2020 & 2027
A Glance at Popular VPNs for College Institutions
Need for Enhanced Mobile Security Boosts Mobile VPN Market
Growing Security Risk in Mobile Devices to Stimulate Mobile VPN
Usage: Number of Malicious App Installations in Mobile Devices
for the Period Q1 2019 to Q1 2020
Smartphone VPN: Providing Secure & Reliable Internet
Connectivity for Smartphones
Rising Smartphone Usage Enhances Need for Secure Access to
Online Services: Penetration Rate of Smartphones as a % of
Total Population: 2016-2021
Popular Android VPNs
Number of Mobile Client Installations (in Thousands) in App
Store by VPN Brand for 2019
Number of Mobile Client Installations (in Thousands) in Google
Play Store by VPN Brand for 2019
Top Mobile VPN Service Providers: Ranked by Number of
Installations for the Period Jan-May 2020
Cloud VPN Market Poised to Grow at a High Rate
Site-to-Site VPN Market Benefits from Rising Enterprise
Investments into Networking Solutions
Anonymity and Privacy Advantages Drive Adoption of VPNs among
Consumers
Small Businesses Poised to Benefit from VPN Adoption
OpenVPN Access Server Facilitates Faster VPN Deployment
Promise of Better Security Supports Adoption of VPN in BFSI Sector
Government Agencies Struggle with Legacy VPNs amidst the COVID
-19 Outbreak
Use of VPN among Healthcare & Emergency Service Providers on
the Rise
Telecommunication Industry Makes Use of VPN Capabilities
Restrictions on VPN, Political Censorship and Regulations in
Certain Nations Impede Market Growth
Number of Government Requests to Google for Information on User
Data and Activity by Country for H1 2020
VPN Holds Potential as Digital Marketing Tool
How VPN Helps in Protecting Online Privacy
Key Security and Performance Challenges of VPNs
Common Problems and Vulnerabilities Related to Deployment of
VPN Services
VPNs May Fall Short in Protecting Against Current Sophisticated
Cyberattacks
Emergence of Alternatives Threatens VPN
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Private Network (VPN) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multiprotocol Label Switching by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Multiprotocol Label
Switching by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 10-Year Perspective for Multiprotocol Label
Switching by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 &
2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IP
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for IP by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for IP by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Mobile by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 10-Year Perspective for Mobile by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 10-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 10-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 10-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 30: World 10-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 10-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
VPN Usage Picks Up During COVID-19 Pandemic
Rising Threat of Cyberbreaches Fuels VPN Adoption: Number of
Data Breaches and Records Exposed (in Millions) in the US for
2005-2019
Commercial Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) Market Share
Breakdown by Leading Providers for 2020
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Private Network (VPN) by Type - Multiprotocol Label
Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Virtual Private Network (VPN)
by Type - Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Private Network (VPN) by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Virtual Private Network (VPN)
by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Private Network (VPN) by Type - Multiprotocol Label
Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by Type - Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP and
Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private
Network (VPN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Private Network (VPN) by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private
Network (VPN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Internet Penetration Rate (In %) for the Years 2015-2020
An Overview of Prominent VPN Providers in Japan
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Private Network (VPN) by Type - Multiprotocol Label
Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by Type - Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP and
Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Private Network (VPN) by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
China’s ?Great Firewall? Augments Demand for VPN
List of Popular VPN Vendors in China
Hong Kong: Enactment of New National Security Law Spurs
Interest in VPN Services
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Private Network (VPN) by Type - Multiprotocol Label
Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by Type - Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP and
Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Private Network (VPN) by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 57: China 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Mobile VPN Gains Traction
Cloud Migration and Multi-site Connectivity Sustain Demand for
MPLS VPN Solutions
Competitive Landscape
A Peek into Select Popular VPN Services in Europe
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Private Network (VPN) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private
Network (VPN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Private Network (VPN) by Type - Multiprotocol Label
Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by Type - Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP and
Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private
Network (VPN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Private Network (VPN) by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private
Network (VPN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Private Network (VPN) by Type - Multiprotocol Label
Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by Type - Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP and
Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private
Network (VPN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Private Network (VPN) by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 72: France 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private
Network (VPN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Private Network (VPN) by Type - Multiprotocol Label
Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by Type - Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP and
Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private
Network (VPN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Private Network (VPN) by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private
Network (VPN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Private Network (VPN) by Type - Multiprotocol Label
Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by Type - Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP and
Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Private Network (VPN) by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Virtual
Private Network (VPN) by Type - Multiprotocol Label Switching,
Cloud, IP and Mobile - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Virtual Private Network (VPN)
by Type - Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Virtual
Private Network (VPN) by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Virtual Private Network (VPN)
by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 90: UK 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Private Network (VPN) by Type - Multiprotocol Label
Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by Type - Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP and
Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Private Network
(VPN) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud, IP and Mobile for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Private Network (VPN) by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Virtual Private Network
