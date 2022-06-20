New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817648/?utm_source=GNW

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market to Reach US$77.1 Billion by the Year 2026



Virtual Private Network or VPN is an encrypted private network that is extended over a public network. Global market for VPN networks is driven primarily by the growing adoption private networks in various industries. With the Internet emerging as the platform for conducting business activities in various industry sectors, the risk of cyberbreaches and data thefts is on the rise. The need to safeguard business data and transactions is thus driving enterprises towards highly secure technologies, thus presenting significant growth opportunities for the VPN market. Increasing incidences of data theft, both financial and personal information, coupled with compromised web security are propelling the need for VPN to enable a safe, encrypted connection. The growing number of cases of cyberattacks is another major factor that urges many enterprises to move to VPN technology. In today`s unsafe cyber environment, more and more industry verticals are adopting VPN services to ensure complete protection of their data while in transmission. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacting business operations, enterprises are increasingly turning towards Internet-based services for business continuity purposes. This is consequently driving adoption and expansion of VPNs. The enterprise mobility trend and the need for providing ubiquitous access to company networks especially for remote workforce is also enhancing adoption of VPNs.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Private Network (VPN) estimated at US$32.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period. Multiprotocol Label Switching, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.4% CAGR to reach US$42.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 17.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market. The growing need for secure and multi-site connectivity and increasing cloud migration creates steady demand for Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) VPN solutions. Real-time applications such as voice over IP (VoIP), video conferencing and business-critical bank apps receive special support from MPLS VPN solutions. A cloud-based VPN provides access to global VPN to users, including third-party users and subscribers, over the public network. The increasing adoption of virtual technologies and devices in application delivery, networking and security products and services is fueling growth in the cloud VPN market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2026



The Virtual Private Network (VPN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.83% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 12.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Developed economies are the leading regional markets for VPN worldwide. In North America, the VPN market continues to grow due to the increased risk of cybercrime and the subsequent need to protect enterprise data. The widespread adoption of digital technologies and growing incidents of cyberattacks are fueling demand for VPN services. Europe is another major regional market for VPN, with the widespread adoption of advanced digital technologies in the region spurring market growth. The large number of enterprises and growth in the Internet users base, especially amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is stimulating the VPN market in Europe. The increasing use of Internet for personal and business purposes, economic growth and industrialization are contributing to the growing adoption of VPNs in the Asia-Pacific region.



IP Segment to Reach $17.4 Billion by 2026



The IP VPN market is experiencing high growth, driven mainly by the significant cost benefits offered by the technology. IP services also help in simplifying the overall design of private networks and ensures high quality of service for mission critical operations. It is due to this reason that IP VPN is emerging as a lucrative option for enterprises looking to cut down expenditure on networking. In the global IP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 12.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Strong Push for Virtual Private

Networks (VPNs)

Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in Cyberattacks and

Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

VPN Adoption Surges as COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Rise in

Remote Work and WFM Culture

Average Weekly Increase in VPN Usage in March-2020

COVID-19 Outbreak Redefines VPN Security for Corporate Sector

An Introduction to Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Types of VPNs

Global Market for Virtual Private Network (VPN): Prospects &

Outlook

The Importance of VPNs

Hardware Captures a Significant Share of VPN Market

Global VPN Market by Component (in %) for 2020E

MPLS Segment Leads the VPN Market

Large Enterprises Capture Major Market Share

Global SSL VPN Market by Enterprise Size (in %) for 2020E

Cloud VPN Market: A High Growth Segment

BFSI: The Major End Use Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead

Future Growth

The Future of VPN Technology

Competition

Comparative Review of Top Virtual Private Networks

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Virtual Private Network (VPN) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Transforming the Way Users Browse the Internet, VPNs Continue

to Gain Prominence for Businesses & Consumers Alike

VPN Usage Statistics: An Overview

Global VPN User Base Breakdown (in %) by Gender

Global VPN User Base Breakdown (in %) by Age Group

Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption

of VPNs

Cybersecurity Breaches Related to COVID-19 Outbreak during the

Period Jan-Apr 2020

Impact of Pandemic on Businesses: % of Companies Affected by

the COVID-19 Crisis

Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry

for the Years 2017 and 2018

Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by Type for 2017

and 2018

Average Cost of Data Breach Per Organization Worldwide (in US$

Million) for 2014-2019

Implementation of Effective Security Solutions Highly Critical

to Prevent Hacks

Notable Future Trends in Enterprise VPNs

Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues, Bringing

to Light the Importance of Secure Access to Networks

Percentage Penetration Rate (%) of Internet Users by Region (As

of March 2021)

Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years

2011-2021

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region As of March 2021

Digital Transformation of Businesses and Changing Work Cultures

Accelerate VPN Adoption

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2017 through 2023

VPN Rides the Wave of Transforming Workplace Norms

Global Enterprise Mobility Market (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022, and 2025

Security Issues Concerning BYOD Adoption in Businesses Drive

VPN Adoption: % of Businesses Citing an Issue as a Security

Concern

Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of Remote Work or WFM Policies

WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

With Video & Web Conferencing Solutions Becoming Integral to

Communications Amidst the Pandemic, VPN Adoption Rises among

Enterprises

Numerous Video Conferencing Benefits and Resultant Rise in

Adoption Spurs Need for VPNs to Enable Secure Meetings: % of

Businesses Citing a Video Conferencing Benefit

Rapid Growth of Media Streaming Services Leads to an Increase

in VPN Adoption

Entertainment Emerges as a Key Reason Driving VPN Usage: % of

VPN Users Citing the Reason for Using VPN Services

COVID-19 Outbreak Increases Demand for Streamed Media Services:

Streamed TV & Video Content Growth (in %) by Select Countries

for 2nd Week Vs 1st Week in March 2020

Global OTT Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the

Years 2019 & 2025

% of VPN Users Frequently Accessing TV Streaming Services by

Service

VPN Bypasses to Drive Adoption among Private Consumers

With Remote/Online Education Becoming the Norm in a COVID-19

Hit World, Security and Privacy Benefits Drive Adoption of

VPNs

Global E-Learning Market Size in US$ Million by Region/Country

for 2020 & 2027

A Glance at Popular VPNs for College Institutions

Need for Enhanced Mobile Security Boosts Mobile VPN Market

Growing Security Risk in Mobile Devices to Stimulate Mobile VPN

Usage: Number of Malicious App Installations in Mobile Devices

for the Period Q1 2019 to Q1 2020

Smartphone VPN: Providing Secure & Reliable Internet

Connectivity for Smartphones

Rising Smartphone Usage Enhances Need for Secure Access to

Online Services: Penetration Rate of Smartphones as a % of

Total Population: 2016-2021

Popular Android VPNs

Number of Mobile Client Installations (in Thousands) in App

Store by VPN Brand for 2019

Number of Mobile Client Installations (in Thousands) in Google

Play Store by VPN Brand for 2019

Top Mobile VPN Service Providers: Ranked by Number of

Installations for the Period Jan-May 2020

Cloud VPN Market Poised to Grow at a High Rate

Site-to-Site VPN Market Benefits from Rising Enterprise

Investments into Networking Solutions

Anonymity and Privacy Advantages Drive Adoption of VPNs among

Consumers

Small Businesses Poised to Benefit from VPN Adoption

OpenVPN Access Server Facilitates Faster VPN Deployment

Promise of Better Security Supports Adoption of VPN in BFSI Sector

Government Agencies Struggle with Legacy VPNs amidst the COVID

-19 Outbreak

Use of VPN among Healthcare & Emergency Service Providers on

the Rise

Telecommunication Industry Makes Use of VPN Capabilities

Restrictions on VPN, Political Censorship and Regulations in

Certain Nations Impede Market Growth

Number of Government Requests to Google for Information on User

Data and Activity by Country for H1 2020

VPN Holds Potential as Digital Marketing Tool

How VPN Helps in Protecting Online Privacy

Key Security and Performance Challenges of VPNs

Common Problems and Vulnerabilities Related to Deployment of

VPN Services

VPNs May Fall Short in Protecting Against Current Sophisticated

Cyberattacks

Emergence of Alternatives Threatens VPN



