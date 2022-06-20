Cologix Grows Strategic Partnership with Console Connect

DENVER, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced its continued strategic partnership with Console Connect by PCCW Global by deploying the Console Connect Software Defined Interconnection® platform at Cologix’s TOR1 data center in Toronto. This marks Console Connect’s second PoP within Cologix’s Canadian market and interconnection ecosystem. The first became available in December 2021 at Cologix’s MTL7 data center in Montréal.

“Through our growing collaboration with Console Connect, we’re excited to offer our Canadian customers additional fast and reliable interconnections at the digital edge to connect with their customers, partners and employees across the globe,” said Sean Maskell, President and General Manager, Cologix Canada. “Moreover, we provide our customers with choice and flexibility through our interconnection ecosystem of 600+ networks, 300+ cloud providers and 30+ onramps across the U.S. and Canada. We look forward to future business initiatives with Console Connect.”

The Cologix and Console Connect partnership enables Cologix’s customers to securely and directly connect to Console Connect’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, providing accessibility to the international connectivity of 850+ data centers in over 50 countries. Specifically, within Cologix’s TOR1 facility, businesses can access 150+ unique networks with low latency connectivity powered by high-count, diverse and scalable fiber. The facility also delivers access to Cologix’s four additional data centers in Toronto with direct onramps to cloud services and a network-dense ecosystem with 200+ Canadian-based networks.

The Console Connect self-service portal allows customers to quote, order, deliver and manage their network connections to all major hyperscale cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect, Alibaba Cloud, Google Cloud Interconnect, IBM Cloud, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute and more.

“We’re thrilled to grow the availability of our extensive and resilient platform with Cologix in Canada. First, in Montréal, and now, Toronto,” said Michael Glynn, Senior Vice President of Digital Automated Innovation at Console Connect. “Our Console Connect platform delivers uncontended service with assured quality of service and the ability to scale and flex high-speed connectivity on-demand. We deliver higher levels of network performance, speed and security to meet customers’ immediate digital needs."

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier- and cloud-neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers' digital transformation. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montréal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit Cologix or email sales@cologix.com.




