Global Specialty Printing Consumables Market to Reach US$44.4 Billion by the Year 2026
Specialty printing consumables comprise ink cartridges, toner, ribbons, and drums that are processed in powder form or liquid form depending on the printer model that the manufacturer utilizes. The increased utilization of specialty printing consumables in educational institutions and offices and the printing requirements of large-scale commercial sectors like packaging and textile are propelling the growth in the market. The specialty printing consumables market growth is also attributed to the increased in commercial printing applications such as advertisements, magazines, periodicals, labels, and newspapers. Market growth is also driven by the growing needs of textile industry and the rising usage in the packaging sector. The availability of highly effective and novel technologies for printing processes like nano-scale printing, hybrid printing, 3D printing, and micro-dispensing utilized in sectors such as packaging, printed electronics, decorative designing, publishing, and automotive are also spurring demand for specialty printing consumables. In particular, the rapid growth of the 3D printing market, specifically from developing economies, is expected to drive market gains, given the potential for 3D printing technology to be used in varied end-use sectors.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Specialty Printing Consumables estimated at US$35 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period. Toners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$16.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Specialty Substrates segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.1% share of the global Specialty Printing Consumables market. Toners are extensively utilized in commercial publishing operations like novels, journals, and newspapers. The specialty substrates segment is expected to grow at the highest rate through the analysis period, as the substrates demand is growing rapidly and the inkjet production market is evolving constantly.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2026
The Specialty Printing Consumables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.69% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe are among the major regional markets for specialty printing consumables, worldwide. Growth in these regions is primarily being driven by the rapid growth of 3D printing in the construction and healthcare sectors, which is fueling demand for specialty substrates. In Asia-Pacific, the textile printing industry constitutes a major driving factor in the region`s specialty printing consumables market. Advancing aesthetic fashion trends and the rising popularity of fashionable textiles is contributing to the region`s growth.
Inks Segment to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2026
Specialty printing inks are experiencing substantial gains because of their capacity to protect security documents (identity theft and counterfeiting), or provide visual enhancement, which differentiates a manufacturer`s product from that of its competitors. Inks that are dye-based are utilized to print ATM receipts as the ink is less costly and printed text vanishes after some time. UV cured inks are gaining ground due to environmental issues such as low volatile organic compound emissions and less curing time resulting in reduced overhead costs. In the global Inks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817636/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Specialty Printing Consumables - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Disrupts the Printing Industry, Affecting Demand for
Specialty Printing Consumables
Supply Shortages Impact Printing Industry
An Introduction to Specialty Printing Consumables
Categories of Specialty Printing Consumables
Specialty Printing Inks
Types of Specialty Inks
Toners
Specialty Substrates
Specialty Printing Chemicals
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Toners Lead the Global Specialty Printing Consumables Market
Office & Professional Segment to Continue Driving Growth in the
Market
Developing Economies Present Considerable Growth Opportunity
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advancements in Printing Technologies Fuel Market Opportunities
Notable Trends in the Post-Pandemic Specialty Printing Industry
to Impact Growth Dynamics
Textile Industry Dynamics Set the Tone for Specialty Printing
Consumables Demand
Global Textile Printing Market by Geographic Region: Annual
Production in Thousand Square Meters for Years 2020 and 2027
Ink Chemistries Holds Key in Textile Printing Growth
Textile Sector Remains Adversely Impacted by the COVID-19 Outbreak
US Consumer % Change in Retail Spending on Apparel: Feb 2020-
May 2020
COVID-19 Unwinds & Accelerates Disruptive Changes within
Textile Printing Industry
Digital Textile Printing Takes Wing in the Crisis Moment
Textile Printing Industry Strives to Become More Sustainable,
Affecting Market Prospects
Expanding Packaging Industry Presents Significant Opportunities
for Specialty Printing Consumables Market
Global Packaging Printing Market Breakdown (in %) by Type for 2020
Packaging Industry Confronts Testing Times Amidst the COVID-19
Pandemic
Smart Labels Gain Traction in Packaging Industry
Food Packaging Emerges as a Key Sector for Specialty Printing
Consumables
Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017,
2019, 2021 & 2023
Specialty Printing Grows in Importance for Marketing, Driving
Market Gains
Printing Needs of Small Offices and Large Corporates Ensure
Stable Demand for Consumables
Home and Office EP Print Volumes (in Billions) in the US for
2019 through 2021
Home and Office EP Print Volumes (in Billions) in Western
Europe for 2019 through 2021
Product Traceability and Anti-Counterfeiting Measures Build
Potential for Specialty Printing Consumables
Concerns over Counterfeiting and Diversions Drives Global
Brands to Adopt Advanced Solutions
Global Sales Losses due to Counterfeit Goods (in Euro Billion)
by Retail Sector for 2020E
Global Counterfeit Goods Market by Country: Percentage
Breakdown of Goods Value Seized by Country of Copyright Owner
Emergence of Food-Grade Inks for Direct Printing on Food
Addressing Ink-related Obstacles of High-Speed Coding for
Primary Packaging
Labeling & Serialization Equipment Benefit from Increased Focus
on Preventing Counterfeiting of Drugs
Global Number of Pharmaceutical Counterfeiting Incidents for
Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2019 & 2022
Pharmaceutical Companies Prefer Innovative Inks with Superior
Water Fastness
Electronics Industry Impacts Demand for Specialty Printing
Consumables
Evolving Market for High-Speed Inkjet Printing Spurs Growth in
Specialty Printing Substrate Market
Global Inkjet Printing Market (in $ Billion) for 2020, 2023 and
2026
Inkjet for Commercial Printing: Implications of the COVID-19
Pandemic
Innovations in Ink Development: A Review
Transition Towards a Green Future
Focus on Digital Inks
Metallic Inks Witness Vibrant Growth
Specialty & Synthetic Papers: Potential for Growth
Water-Based Inks Turning Popular
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
