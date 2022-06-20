New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contract Cleaning Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817633/?utm_source=GNW
Global Contract Cleaning Services Market to Reach $329.4 Billion by 2026
Cleaning services industry involves cleaning services for offices, residences, industries, hospitals, institutions, transport hubs, commercial places, food outlets, and other areas. These services include interior cleaning of factories, offices, retail outlets and other establishments; industrial equipment cleaning; window cleaning; and disinfecting & extermination services among others. The contract cleaning industry is labor intensive, where wages constitute the main cost component for service providers. Duration of cleaning contracts may vary from one year to several years. Cleaning services undertaken by companies for their customers vary with the nature of service to be provided and the type of object to be cleaned. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contract Cleaning Services estimated at US$251.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$329.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Floor & Carpet Cleaning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$110.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Window Cleaning segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $75.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $66.5 Billion by 2026
The Contract Cleaning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$75.8 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$66.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Increasing awareness among clients about the benefits of sustainability of their facilities and wellness of their employees is leading to increased demand for contract cleaning services. Businesses worldwide are increasing their focus on making work environments healthier for their employees because a healthy workplace holds significant potential to enhance productivity. Outsourcing of such space cleaning services also frees a lot of time for organizations, which they can use for strengthening their core business. The two main benefits with outsourcing cleaning services to providers of dedicated services are ease-of-management and cost effectiveness.
One of the notable trends in the market is the increased adoption of cleaning products that are sustainably produced. Green cleaning products are free of the conventional harmful chemicals, hormone disruptors, allergens, carcinogens and other substances that are harmful to the environment. Several vendors are currently offering green cleaning services using green products derived from biodegradable, non-toxic and natural materials. Natural products like baking soda, vinegar, lemons and others are being increasingly used. Such green products are likely to shape portfolios of service providers over the coming years.
Upholstery Cleaning Segment to Reach $59.9 Billion by 2026
In the global Upholstery Cleaning segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$34.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$49.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.6 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured) -
- ABM Industries Inc.
- Anago Cleaning Systems
- Aramark Corporation
- ATALIAN Global Services, Inc.
- Atlas FM Services Ltd
- BONUS Building Care
- ChemDry
- Clean First Time
- Cleaning Services Group, Inc.
- CleanNet USA, Inc.
- Compass Group Plc
- Duraclean International Inc.
- Extra Clean Inc
- Harvard Maintenance Inc.
- ISS A/S
- Jani-King International, Inc.
- Jan-Pro Systems International
- Mitie Group plc
- Mothers Cleaning Co-Op
- Pritchard Industries Inc.
- Red Coats, Inc.
- Sodexo
- Stanley Steemer International, Inc.
- Steamatic Inc.
- Stratus Building Solutions
- The JPM Group of Companies Ltd.
- The Terminix International Company Limited
- Vanguard Cleaning Systems, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to
COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
Pandemic-Induced Opportunities & Challenges for the Commercial
Cleaning Services Industry
Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP
Forecasts Discourage the Market
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
State of Construction Sector to Impact Demand for Contract
Cleaning Services
Global Construction Industry YoY Growth (in %) for 2019-2025
Contract Cleaning Services: An Introduction
Office Cleaning Services
Institutional Cleaning Services
Cleaning Services for Residential Dwellings
Cleaning Services for Commercial and Industrial Buildings
Cleaning Services for Other End-Use Sectors
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Commercial Contract Cleaning Services Present Growth Opportunities
Floor & Carpet Cleaning Emerges as the Largest Category
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead
Future Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Contract Cleaning Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Awareness about Workplace Hygiene, Wellness &
Sustainability to Propel Demand for Contract Cleaning Services
Persistent Hygiene Threats and Risks at Workplaces Raise
Importance of Cleaning Services
Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging & Re-Emerging
Infections Brings to Light the Importance of Cleaning
Services: Fatality Rate of Major Virus Outbreaks Over the
Last 50 Years
High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious Diseases and
Need to Protect Employees at Workplace Augurs Well for the
Market: RO Values of Well Known Infectious Diseases
Growing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products: A Notable Trend
Spurring Market Growth
Commercial Contract Cleaning Services: Growth Trends in
Commercial Construction to Influence Market Growth
Commercial Construction Starts in the US: % Change in
Construction Value for the Period 2015-2020E
New Private Office Construction in the US: Value Put into Place
(in US$ Million) for 2010-2019
Automation and Smart Applications Revolutionize the Commercial
Cleaning Industry
Industrial Facilities Demand Specialized and Reliable Contract
Cleaning Services
Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Segment for 2020E
COVID-19 Pandemic?s Impact on Industrial Activity to Impact
Segment Growth
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019, 4Q 2019, 1Q
2020, & 2Q 2020
Residential Construction Market to Present Long-term Growth
Opportunities
Novel Cleaning Approaches and Advanced Technologies & Tools to
Transform Cleaning Industry Operations
Data-driven Solutions & Software Tools to Boost Cleaning
Business?s Productivity
Tools for Time and Team Management
Tools for Customer Relationship Management
Green Cleaning & Efficient Waste Management
Embrace Marketing through Social Media
Making Services More Customer-Friendly
Enhancing Professionalism and Investing in Training Employees
Artificial Intelligence to Boost Efficiencies and Capabilities
of Cleaning Service Companies
Notable Innovations in Cleaning Industry to Boost Market Prospects
Robots Emerge as an Important Technology for Cleaning Businesses
Robots for Floor Cleaning
Robots for Duct Cleaning
Robots for Window Cleaning
Robots for Special Purposes
Key Challenges Facing Contract Cleaning Services Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Floor &
Carpet Cleaning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Floor & Carpet Cleaning by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Floor & Carpet Cleaning
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Window Cleaning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Window Cleaning by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Window Cleaning by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Upholstery Cleaning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Upholstery Cleaning by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Upholstery Cleaning by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction Cleaning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Construction Cleaning by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction Cleaning
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Service Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Service Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Service Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Contract Cleaning Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Contract Cleaning Services Market in the US: An Overview
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Commercial Cleaning Services Market: Post COVID-19 Period to
Present Positive Growth Prospects
Construction Activity to Impact Demand for Contract Cleaning
Services
Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market
Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for Single-
Family Units and Multi-Family Units (Jan 2020-June 2020)
US Construction Value (in US$ Million) for Residential and
Non-Residential Sectors for Nov-2019 to Nov-2020
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by Service Type - Floor & Carpet
Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Construction
Cleaning and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services by
Service Type - Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services by
End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by Service Type - Floor & Carpet
Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Construction
Cleaning and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services
by Service Type - Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services
by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Contract Cleaning Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by Service Type - Floor & Carpet
Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Construction
Cleaning and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services
by Service Type - Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services
by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Contract Cleaning Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by Service Type - Floor & Carpet
Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Construction
Cleaning and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services
by Service Type - Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services
by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Contract Cleaning Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
European Contract Cleaning Services Market: Overview
Competitive Landscape
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest
of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by Service Type - Floor & Carpet
Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Construction
Cleaning and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services
by Service Type - Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services
by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Contract Cleaning Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by Service Type - Floor & Carpet
Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Construction
Cleaning and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services
by Service Type - Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services
by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Contract Cleaning Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by Service Type - Floor & Carpet
Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Construction
Cleaning and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Contract Cleaning
Services by Service Type - Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window
Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other
Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Contract Cleaning
Services by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by Service Type - Floor & Carpet
Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Construction
Cleaning and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services
by Service Type - Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services
by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Contract Cleaning Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Cleaning Business Faces Challenging Time
UK Brands
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by Service Type - Floor & Carpet
Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Construction
Cleaning and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services by
Service Type - Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning Services
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning,
Construction Cleaning and Other Service Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services by
End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by Service Type - Floor & Carpet
Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Construction
Cleaning and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services
by Service Type - Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services
by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by Service Type - Floor & Carpet
Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Construction
Cleaning and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services
by Service Type - Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Cleaning Services by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Contract Cleaning Services
by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Contract Cleaning
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Contract Cleaning Services by Service Type - Floor & Carpet
Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Construction
Cleaning and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Contract Cleaning
Services by Service Type - Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window
Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other
Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contract
Cleaning Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Window Cleaning,
Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Contract Cleaning Services by End-Use -
Commercial, Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Contract Cleaning
Services by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
