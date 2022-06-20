New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Caps and Closures Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817632/?utm_source=GNW

Global Caps and Closures Market to Reach $69.7 Billion by 2026



Caps and closures are very essential in the packaging sector as they are used to close or seal the containers such as jars, cans, bottles, and tubes. Caps and closures offer convenience, enhancing visual appeal, and facilitating brand diversification. Caps and closures are preferred for their stress crack, creep resistance, impact performance and sealability properties, as well as excellent odor and taste restraining properties. Global demand will be led by rapidly expanding market for packaged goods and rising concerns over product safety and quality. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Caps and Closures estimated at US$51.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$69.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Plastic Caps and Closures, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$52.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metal Caps and Closures segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2026



The Caps and Closures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.9 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market accounting for an estimated 25.9% share of the global total in 2020. The market, estimated at US$13.3 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$16.7 Billion by 2026. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. An important growth driver in these regional markets is the increasing demand for sports drinks, which is gaining popularity among the rapidly expanding health-conscious consumer base. A number of companies are offering sports drinks in ready-to-drink format, which in turn leads to greater demand for caps and closures suitable for such packaging.



Metal Caps and Closures Segment to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2026



Metal has been in use as a packaging material for storage and preservation of perishable products since time immemorial. The material accounts for about 23.3% of the global beverage packaging materials market. Newer technologies of shaping, embossing and adding decorative finishes to the final product, which surfaced over the years, have only resulted in making metal more adaptable. Given their ability to maintain taste and quality, metal screw caps are currently used in wine and white wines bottles. Advent of advanced metal closures and dispensing caps is expected to fuel growth in this segment. Global market for Metal Caps and Closures is estimated at US$11.3 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$14.9 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.9% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Metal segment, accounting for 26.2% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 6.5% over the analysis period, to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 441 Featured) -

Amcor plc

AptarGroup, Inc.

BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG

Berry Global Inc.

Closure Systems International, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Guala Closures S.p.A

Manaksia Limited

RPC Bramlage Division GmbH & Co.KG

Silgan Holdings Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817632/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Caps and Closures - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Caps and Closures

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Current and Future Market Prospects for Global Caps and

Closures Market

Advent of Sustainable Technologies Fuel Demand for Caps and

Closures

Asia-Pacific Region Dominates the Global Caps and Closures Market

Plastic Caps and Closures - The Predominant Segment

Food & Beverage Sector: The Largest End-Use Market

Competition

Pharmaceuticals - The Fastest Growing End-user of Caps and

Closures



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Consumption of Food and Beverages Worldwide Drives

Growth of Caps and Closures Market

Table 3: Global Beverage Consumption by Type (2020E):

Percentage Breakdown for Beer & Cider; Bottled Water; CSDs;

Dairy; Hot Drinks; Juice, Nectars and Still Drinks; Sports/

Energy; Wine/Spirits, and Others

Table 5: Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market by Type (2020E):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bottled Water,

Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs), Fruit/Vegetable Juices, RTD

Tea, and Sports/Energy Drinks

Healthy Beverages and Packaged Water Witness Spiraling

Consumption, Driving the Demand for Caps and Closures

Driven by the Surging Popularity of PET, Plastic Caps and

Closures Dominates Beverage Sector

Growing Demand for Beverage Cans Drive Healthy Market Growth

for Metal Caps and Closures

Aluminum Caps and Closures Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Rising Sales of Alcoholic Beverages Provides the Perfect

Platform for Market Growth

Sustainability Revolution Drives Adoption of Eco-Friendly Caps

and Closures Beverage Packaging

Lightweight Packaging to Boost Demand for Caps and Closures

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Caps

and Closures in Pharmaceutical Sector

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Augurs Well for Glass Packaging

Market

Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years

2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025

Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Demand for Caps

and Closures

Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

COC Gains Popularity as a Preferred Plastic Raw Material

Macro Growth Factors Impacting Caps and Closures Market

Expanding Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050

Aging Population and Millennial Generation Consumers

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population

in Developing Countries: 2018

Increasing Burden of Chronic Disease to Drive the Demand for

Caps and Closures for Pharmaceuticals

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Rapid Pace of Urbanization

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Ballooning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic

Region

Changing Lifestyles & Demographic Structure

Select Product Developments

Clariant Unveils CESA ProTect

PolyOne Offers ColorMatrix Amosorb 4020G Oxygen Scavenger



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Caps

and Closures by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Caps and Closures by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Caps

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Caps by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Caps by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Closures by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Closures by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Closures by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Caps and Closures Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Caps

and Closures by Material - Plastic, Metal and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Caps and Closures by Material -

Plastic, Metal and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Plastic,

Metal and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Caps

and Closures by Type - Caps, Closures and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Caps and Closures by Type -

Caps, Closures and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Caps, Closures and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Caps

and Closures by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical,

Cosmetics, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Caps and Closures by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics,

Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Automotive and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Caps and Closures by Material - Plastic, Metal and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Caps and Closures by

Material - Plastic, Metal and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Plastic,

Metal and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Caps and Closures by Type - Caps, Closures and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Caps and Closures by Type -

Caps, Closures and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Caps,

Closures and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Caps and Closures by Application - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Caps and Closures by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics,

Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Automotive and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Caps and Closures Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Caps

and Closures by Material - Plastic, Metal and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Caps and Closures by

Material - Plastic, Metal and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Plastic,

Metal and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Caps

and Closures by Type - Caps, Closures and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Caps and Closures by Type -

Caps, Closures and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Caps,

Closures and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Caps

and Closures by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical,

Cosmetics, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Caps and Closures by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics,

Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Automotive and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Caps and Closures Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Caps

and Closures by Material - Plastic, Metal and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Caps and Closures by

Material - Plastic, Metal and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Plastic,

Metal and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Caps

and Closures by Type - Caps, Closures and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Caps and Closures by Type -

Caps, Closures and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Caps,

Closures and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Caps

and Closures by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical,

Cosmetics, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Caps and Closures by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics,

Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Automotive and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Caps and Closures Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Caps and Closures by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Caps and Closures by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Caps and Closures by Material - Plastic, Metal and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Caps and Closures by

Material - Plastic, Metal and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Plastic,

Metal and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Caps and Closures by Type - Caps, Closures and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Caps and Closures by Type -

Caps, Closures and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Caps,

Closures and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Caps and Closures by Application - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Caps and Closures by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics,

Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Automotive and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Caps and Closures Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Caps and Closures by Material - Plastic, Metal and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Caps and Closures by

Material - Plastic, Metal and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Plastic,

Metal and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Caps and Closures by Type - Caps, Closures and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Caps and Closures by Type -

Caps, Closures and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Caps,

Closures and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Caps and Closures by Application - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Caps and Closures by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics,

Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Automotive and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Caps and Closures Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Caps and Closures by Material - Plastic, Metal and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Caps and Closures by

Material - Plastic, Metal and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Plastic,

Metal and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Caps and Closures by Type - Caps, Closures and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Caps and Closures by Type -

Caps, Closures and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Caps,

Closures and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Caps and Closures by Application - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Caps and Closures by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics,

Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Automotive and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Caps and Closures by Material - Plastic, Metal and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Caps and Closures by

Material - Plastic, Metal and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Plastic,

Metal and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Caps and Closures by Type - Caps, Closures and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Caps and Closures by Type -

Caps, Closures and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Caps,

Closures and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Caps and Closures by Application - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Caps and Closures by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics,

Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Automotive and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Caps and Closures Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Caps

and Closures by Material - Plastic, Metal and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Caps and Closures by Material -

Plastic, Metal and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Plastic,

Metal and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 115: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Caps

and Closures by Type - Caps, Closures and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Caps and Closures by Type -

Caps, Closures and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Caps and Closures by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Caps, Closures and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817632/?utm_source=GNW



