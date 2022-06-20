New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Caps and Closures Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817632/?utm_source=GNW
Global Caps and Closures Market to Reach $69.7 Billion by 2026
Caps and closures are very essential in the packaging sector as they are used to close or seal the containers such as jars, cans, bottles, and tubes. Caps and closures offer convenience, enhancing visual appeal, and facilitating brand diversification. Caps and closures are preferred for their stress crack, creep resistance, impact performance and sealability properties, as well as excellent odor and taste restraining properties. Global demand will be led by rapidly expanding market for packaged goods and rising concerns over product safety and quality. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Caps and Closures estimated at US$51.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$69.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Plastic Caps and Closures, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$52.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metal Caps and Closures segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2026
The Caps and Closures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.9 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market accounting for an estimated 25.9% share of the global total in 2020. The market, estimated at US$13.3 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$16.7 Billion by 2026. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. An important growth driver in these regional markets is the increasing demand for sports drinks, which is gaining popularity among the rapidly expanding health-conscious consumer base. A number of companies are offering sports drinks in ready-to-drink format, which in turn leads to greater demand for caps and closures suitable for such packaging.
Metal Caps and Closures Segment to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2026
Metal has been in use as a packaging material for storage and preservation of perishable products since time immemorial. The material accounts for about 23.3% of the global beverage packaging materials market. Newer technologies of shaping, embossing and adding decorative finishes to the final product, which surfaced over the years, have only resulted in making metal more adaptable. Given their ability to maintain taste and quality, metal screw caps are currently used in wine and white wines bottles. Advent of advanced metal closures and dispensing caps is expected to fuel growth in this segment. Global market for Metal Caps and Closures is estimated at US$11.3 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$14.9 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.9% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Metal segment, accounting for 26.2% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 6.5% over the analysis period, to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 441 Featured) -
- Amcor plc
- AptarGroup, Inc.
- BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG
- Berry Global Inc.
- Closure Systems International, Inc.
- Crown Holdings, Inc.
- Guala Closures S.p.A
- Manaksia Limited
- RPC Bramlage Division GmbH & Co.KG
- Silgan Holdings Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817632/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Caps and Closures - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to Caps and Closures
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Current and Future Market Prospects for Global Caps and
Closures Market
Advent of Sustainable Technologies Fuel Demand for Caps and
Closures
Asia-Pacific Region Dominates the Global Caps and Closures Market
Plastic Caps and Closures - The Predominant Segment
Food & Beverage Sector: The Largest End-Use Market
Competition
Pharmaceuticals - The Fastest Growing End-user of Caps and
Closures
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Recent Market Activity
WORLD BRANDS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Consumption of Food and Beverages Worldwide Drives
Growth of Caps and Closures Market
Table 3: Global Beverage Consumption by Type (2020E):
Percentage Breakdown for Beer & Cider; Bottled Water; CSDs;
Dairy; Hot Drinks; Juice, Nectars and Still Drinks; Sports/
Energy; Wine/Spirits, and Others
Table 5: Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market by Type (2020E):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bottled Water,
Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs), Fruit/Vegetable Juices, RTD
Tea, and Sports/Energy Drinks
Healthy Beverages and Packaged Water Witness Spiraling
Consumption, Driving the Demand for Caps and Closures
Driven by the Surging Popularity of PET, Plastic Caps and
Closures Dominates Beverage Sector
Growing Demand for Beverage Cans Drive Healthy Market Growth
for Metal Caps and Closures
Aluminum Caps and Closures Market Witnesses Rapid Growth
Rising Sales of Alcoholic Beverages Provides the Perfect
Platform for Market Growth
Sustainability Revolution Drives Adoption of Eco-Friendly Caps
and Closures Beverage Packaging
Lightweight Packaging to Boost Demand for Caps and Closures
Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Caps
and Closures in Pharmaceutical Sector
Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Augurs Well for Glass Packaging
Market
Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years
2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025
Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Demand for Caps
and Closures
Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 & 2025
COC Gains Popularity as a Preferred Plastic Raw Material
Macro Growth Factors Impacting Caps and Closures Market
Expanding Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050
Aging Population and Millennial Generation Consumers
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million
by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Developing Countries: 2018
Increasing Burden of Chronic Disease to Drive the Demand for
Caps and Closures for Pharmaceuticals
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Rapid Pace of Urbanization
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Ballooning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic
Region
Changing Lifestyles & Demographic Structure
Select Product Developments
Clariant Unveils CESA ProTect
PolyOne Offers ColorMatrix Amosorb 4020G Oxygen Scavenger
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
