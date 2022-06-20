European Union’s Decision to Curtail Homosalate Concentration in Facial Products to 0.5% to Comprehensively Harm Market Expansion, Projects Fact.MR

United States, Rockville, MD, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest market analysis report on homosalate by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is valued at US$ 116.9 million in 2022 and is predicted to evolve at a CAGR of around 5.8% over the 2022-2032 forecast period.



Demand for homosalate in the past has been triggered by increasing usage in the production of sunscreen products across geographies as per permissible limits, be it 10% in the European Union or 15% in the U.S.

However, there have been regulatory changes at the global level, wherein, SCCS (Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety) of the European Union concluded that homosalate usage in concentrations above 0.5% in consumer products could not be considered safe. This resulted in SCCS adopting to drastically reduce the permissible limit from 10% in European countries to a mere 0.5%.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5514

This would not only negatively hamper the overall sales of the product in the European market in the short term, which is one of the largest demand generators, but also act as a restraint to market growth in adjoining regions, which are bound to adopt such product level-restrictions on a broader scale, and, in turn, promote R&D into alternate product development.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By form, liquid homosalate usage is projected to provide an absolute revenue opportunity of US$ 74.9 million over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Based on purity, demand for below 99% purity grade is poised to increase at a CAGR of around 6.3% and be valued at US$ 81.5 million by 2032-end.

Based on use case, solubilizer/mixing agents are set to expand around 5.3% CAGR.

By application, usage in skin care products is anticipated to remain a vital contributor to market revenue and is expected to account for 64.9% market share by 2032.

Europe is anticipated to capture around 34.5% of the global homosalate market share by 2032.

East Asia is expected to provide an absolute revenue opportunity of US$ 23.4 million by 2032.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5514

Competition Landscape

Ampak Company, Chemical Brothers, Spectrum Chemical, Amadis Chemical, ATK Chemical, ZX Chem, Siyang Liaoning Biochem, ZhenYiBio Technology Inc, Natural micron chem tech, and Universal Esters are key suppliers of homosalate.

Chemical-based skin care products are gaining attention due to their negative effects on the skin, producing allergies and other skin-related concerns, indicating an unstable market scenario for homosalate.

Top homosalate manufacturers and top cosmetics manufacturers are investing in the homosalate market and are looking to create revenue-generating opportunities in target markets.

Key Segments Covered in Homosalate Industry Research

Homosalate Market by Form : Powder Homosalate Liquid Homosalate

Homosalate Market by Purity : Below 99% 99% & Above

Homosalate Market by Use Case : Solubilizers/Mixing Agents UV Absorbers/Filters

Homosalate Market by Application : Skin Care Makeup Liners Lip Balms Body Sprays Sunscreen Moisturisers Hair Care Treatment Formulations Serum/Conditioners

Homosalate Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5514

Winning Strategy

As the homosalate market is entirely dependent on sunscreen and facial cream manufacturers for consistent revenue generation, companies should invest in forming collaborations with cosmetic manufacturers. They should work towards developing and pioneering discoveries in newer cosmetic formulations, which will not only limit the usage of homosalate to 0.5% in facial creams but also keep the functional characteristics intact, ensuring futuristic opportunities in the market.

To keep up with the ever-changing beauty business requirements, next-generation cosmetic formulations must be manufactured, and numerous studies are already ongoing for this purpose. European homosalate makers are currently in the advanced stages of producing newer cosmetic formulas, and Asian firms must decide whether to collaborate with them, try to catch up, or use inorganic growth tactics such as acquisitions and mergers to jump to the next technical cycle.

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the homosalate market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on form (liquid, powder), purity (<99%, 99% and above), use case (solubilizers/mixing agents, UV absorbers/filters), and application (skin care (makeup liners, lip balms, body sprays, sunscreen, moisturizers), hair care (treatment formulations, serum/conditioners)), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and material industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Melamine Formaldehyde Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global melamine formaldehyde market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 645.1 million in 2022 to US$ 1.21 billion by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Outlook (2022-2032) - Worldwide consumption of sludge treatment chemicals is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2032. At the end of 2021, the global sludge treatment chemicals market was valued at US$ 5.03 billion and is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 8.02 billion by 2032-end.

Silicone Release Coatings Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The silicone release coatings market experienced year-on-year (YoY) growth of 8.3% to reach a valuation of US$ 626.3 million at the end of 2021.

High Heat Foam Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global high heat foam market stands at US$ 10.77 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 23.36 billion by the end of 2032. High heat foam sales across the world are predicted to surge at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Polymer Blends & Alloys Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global polymer blends & alloys market was valued at around US$ 4.15 billion at the end of 2021, registering Y-o-Y growth of 3.5%. Demand for polymer blends & alloys is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach a market valuation of US$ 8 billion by 2032.

Metallized Films Market Outlook (2022-2032) - Global metallized film sales are currently valued at around US$ 2.44 billion. The metallized films market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach a market valuation of US$ 3.72 billion by the end of 2032.

Magnesium Chloride Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global magnesium chloride market reached a market size of US$ 1.4 billion at the end of 2021 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.74 billion by 2032.

Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market Outlook (2022-2032) - Global consumption of polyethylene furanoate is predicted to increase at a robust CAGR of 8.3% through 2032. As such, the global polyethylene furanoate (PEF) market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 76.7 million by 2032

Hexane Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global hexane market is currently valued at US$ 2.21 billion and is slated to reach a revenue of US$ 3.05 billion by the end of 2032. Global demand for hexane is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Europe Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook 2022-2032) - The Europe carbon dioxide market is estimated to increase from a valuation of US$ 383.6 million in 2022 to US$ 772.4 million by 2032-end, expanding at 7.2% CAGR over the decade.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583