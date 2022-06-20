Revenue of Defibrillators Market to cross US$ 16.3 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The defibrillators market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% for the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Statistics of half heart disease deaths related to sudden cardiac arrest spells demand for defibrillators for both cardiac arrest survivors and for those at high risk of dying from life-threatening arrhythmia.



Defibrillators play an important role in cardiac arrhythmia and let natural pacemaker cells re-establish the normal cardiac rhythm. During sudden cardiac arrest, defibrillators complement cardiopulmonary resuscitation to regularize beating of heart muscles and obtain effective results.

The prolonged ravage of COVID-19 leading to increasing demand for home care settings opened alternative revenue streams for med-tech companies in the defibrillator market. Whilst implantable cardioverter defibrillators are linked with advantages for patients, risk of tearing of heart muscle and collapsed lung function is affecting market demand for defibrillators. This is compelling companies in the defibrillator market to diversify their product portfolio for automated external defibrillators and wearable cardioverter.

Increased training and awareness programs for defibrillators for the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is fueling the demand for automated external defibrillators. Med-tech companies and healthcare practitioners are also increasing awareness about consent forms and precautions for implantation to avoid adverse situations and prevent unnecessary healthcare burdens.

Request Brochure of Defibrillators Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1817

Defibrillators Market – Key Findings of the Report

Ease of use of automated external defibrillators substantiate their installation in public places to save the lives of people who suffer a cardiac arrest. Alternately, other defibrillators are used for individuals who are at a high risk of dying from life-threatening arrhythmia. Historically, implantable defibrillators were recommended only for cardiac arrest survivors.

Advancements of surgical procedures and supportive regulatory framework have led implantation of defibrillator to evolve to be an outpatient procedure

Technological advancements in defibrillators for optimum results is steering growth of defibrillators market. Some recent advancements in implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) technology include improved patient monitoring to prevent unnecessary shocks, introduction of quadripolar lead devices to improve device programming and therapy effectiveness, and development of MRI-safe ICDs.

Introduction of new products for increased market share for defibrillators is intensifying competition in this space. For instance, the new HeartStart Intrepid defibrillator from Royal Philips is designed to evaluate and treat patients during medical emergencies in both pre-hospital and hospital settings. Portability, lightweight, and tough for use by emergency medical services and transport within hospitals are some distinguishing offerings of the new product.

Automated external defibrillator product type held the leading share among key segments of defibrillator market in 2020. Automated external defibrillators are portable to help individuals with sudden cardiac arrest.

Hospitals end user segment led the defibrillator market in 2020, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. This is due to high number of patients treated in hospitals for cardiac conditions.

North America is a key region in the global defibrillators market. High prevalence of cardiac diseases in the U.S. primarily fuels the growth of defibrillators market in the region.



Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Defibrillators Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1817

Defibrillators Market – Growth Drivers

Critical role of defibrillators in cardiac arrhythmia to complement cardiopulmonary resuscitation to re-establish normal cardiac rhythm fuels the growth of defibrillators market

Availability of easy-to-use automated external defibrillators supported by favorable regulatory policies strengthens demand

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Defibrillators Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1817

Defibrillators Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the defibrillators market are;

Medtronic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Nihon Kohden

BIOTRONIK SE &Co. KG

METsis Medikal

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Stryker Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Abbott

MicroPort

Zoll Medical Corporation

Schiller AG

Philips Healthcare

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Defibtech LLC

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Sorin Group

HeartSine Technologies Inc.

Physio-Control Inc.

GE Healthcare



Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1817

The defibrillators market is segmented as follows;

Defibrillators Market, by Type

Advanced Life Support Defibrillators

Automated External Defibrillator

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

Wearable Cardiac Defibrillator

Defibrillators Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Emergency Care

Home Care

Others

Defibrillators Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Healthcare Industry Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market: Electrocardiograph systems, heart rate monitors, and other devices are among such gadgets. A rising number of people suffering from diabetes and obesity are estimated to drive the global cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices market.

Cardiovascular & Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market: Growing adoption of cardiovascular & soft tissue repair patches particularly for cardiac tissue engineering is expected to be a major driver that is projected to steer the global cardiovascular & soft tissue repair patch market past the ~US$ 4.4 Bn mark by the end of 2027.

Automated External Defibrillators Market: Rise in the utilization of this device in the treatment of patients with abrupt cardiac arrest is estimated to create revenue-generation opportunities in the global automated external defibrillators market in the years ahead.

Cardiovascular Proximal Anastomosis Devices Market: Surge in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rise in technological advancements in treatment therapies are projected to drive the global cardiovascular proximal anastomosis devices market during the forecast period.

Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market: Rise in cases of fractures due to accidents & sports injuries and increase in demand for pain relief devices for various types of body pain are projected to drive the global pulse electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy devices market in the near future.

ECG Devices Market: Increase in geriatric population, rise in number of people adopting sedentary lifestyle, and growth in tobacco & alcohol consumption are also anticipated to augment the ECG devices market.

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Increase in demand for remote patient monitoring devices, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to drive the global remote patient monitoring devices market in the near future. The global remote patient monitoring devices market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2020 to 2030.

Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market: The rising demand for early identification and treatment of chronic illnesses, as well as the high demand for real-time patient monitors in CCUs (critical care units) are likely to bolster growth of the global multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing market research reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com