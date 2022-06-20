Roman Balandin: A Legend in the Field of Real Estate

Manalapan Township, New Jersey, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roman Balandin is one of the most sought-after real estate agents in New Jersey. He is an entrusted broker and the owner of ROMAN BALANDIN REALTY. With his sheer enthusiasm and amiable demeanour, along with over 13 years of experience has established himself as a leader in the real estate industry. As a master negotiator, Roman Balandin approaches each transaction with the utmost professionalism, bringing a significant amount of knowledge and unmatched negotiation skills. He was ranked as the top 1% Realtor by RealTrends in the Wall Street Journal and as America's Top 100 Real Estate Agents™-The Top 1% of Real Estate Professionals in the Nation.





Roman Balandin graduated from Rutgers University in 2002 with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. Even then, Balandin was fascinated by the real estate industry. He loved the idea that a career in real estate might lead to financial independence, that it offered a flexible schedule, and that it provided the personal gratification of assisting families in the process of buying and selling properties. It's been over a decade since he has fulfilled his lifelong desire to become a broker and a real estate agent. His extensive understanding of all facets of residential and commercial real estate provides him with a level of market experience that indirectly provides his clients with a substantial competitive advantage.

"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible."

Working hard, partnering with like-minded individuals to expand the company, and having a genuine passion for the real estate industry, along with his clientele, are what have propelled him to where he is now. He owes this success in part to all of the aforementioned factors. Roman Balandin stated that "I see the real estate industry moving more towards technology, i.e., artificial intelligence implemented tools, CRM systems, a move towards partnerships and the implementation of a team structure, and that mega teams attract more attention and gain a larger overall market share." He claims that the housing market is always shifting, and the teams that are able to adjust to these shifts more quickly have greater levels of success. They have proven this during the sudden COVID-19 pandemic. They flawlessly handled this situation and survived by doing virtual listing presentations and virtual showings for their prospective buyers.

"Consistency and repetition are the keys to success."

Additionally, seeing the current market outlook and the impact that rising rates and inflation will have on the housing market, Balandin predicts that people will experience a slowdown in the housing market. Although the market is entering a phase of higher mortgage rates, they are providing their clients with mortgage options and solutions such as various ARM mortgages so they can still purchase their dream home by locking in at a lower and affordable rate with the potential to refinance when rates take a dip again.

Whatever the market situation is, Balandin has armed his brokerage company, ROMAN BALANDIN REALTY, with the best real estate professionals to strive in any circumstance by being creative to meet their clients' expectations. The team was ranked # 8 by the RealTrends in the Wall Street Journal as the Top Producing Team in 2021. As a top-tier real estate brokerage, they assist both residential and commercial clients on the listing and buyer's side of a real estate transaction. When it comes to selling one's property, they work diligently to handle all the hard work on behalf of their client with their extensive experience in marketing properties. They take care of all the overwhelming tasks such as planning advertising and budgets, arranging open houses and private showings, negotiating offers, contract contingencies, and all the complicated paperwork. Moreover, as the buyer's representative, they make the house-hunting process much easier and more efficient. Consequently, clients will be able to find the properties that best meet their demands, getting the most promising ones based on their budgets and specifications.

"Don't be a realtor; be a businessman with a real estate license. Learn how to listen, create new business, time block, and scale."

Roman Balandin has structured his business and team in a scalable manner that will undoubtedly achieve higher targets over the course of the next several years. In the words of Roman Balandin, "With the structure that we have set in place and with the understanding that it is one that is scalable, paired with the strong relationships we have in the industry, I humbly see Roman Balandin Realty as a household brand, partner, and overall leader in the New Jersey Real Estate Industry." His team of 11 agents closed 218 transactions, equating to $114M+ in volume for 2021. What's more, is that 7 of those 11 agents were in their first year in the real estate industry.

Balandin advises interviewing at least five brokers before committing to one. According to him, a successful broker will understand how an efficient team structure, technology, and operation/support team will help scale your personal business and offer you leads and training to help you convert them. "If you are interviewing with the broker or the hiring team lead and you do not walk away with a clear understanding and vision of the company's "WHY," then you should not join that broker/team," added Balandin.

Finally, to be successful in any career, Balandin believes that it is vital to balance work productivity with time for mental and physical rejuvenation. He goes on to say that the flexibility of his schedule allows him to spend more time with his lovely wife, Alexandra, and his three daughters, Olivia, Alexa, and Audrey, doing things they all enjoy together, such as touring the world, skiing, snowboarding, and going to the beach. Given his amazing personality, it's easy to see why he has become a people person. If you wish to learn more about Roman Balandin or get ahold of him, his contact info is down below.



Contact Details:

Contact: Roman Balandin

Email: roman@newjerseyresidence.com

Website: newjerseyresidence.com

Zillow: www.zillow.com/profile/RomanBalandin

Instagram: @roman.balandin.realty