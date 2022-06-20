Result of AGM

The Board of Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held today, 20 June 2022, were duly passed on a show of hands.
Proxy votes were received in respect of 1,750,150 Ordinary Shares, representing 32.8% of the issued share capital as at 16 June 2022.
The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:
|For
|Against
|%age of
|Abstain
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|Issued share capital voted
|ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
|1 To approve the Annual Report and Accounts
|1,749,150
|99.9%
|1,000
|0.1%
|32.8%
|0
|2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
|1,749,150
|99.9%
|1,000
|0.1%
|32.8%
|0
|3 To re elect Richard Roth as a Director
|1,749,150
|99.9%
|1,000
|0.1%
|32.8%
|0
|4 To re elect Alex Starling as a Director
|1,749,150
|99.9%
|1,000
|0.1%
|32.8%
|0
|5 To re elect Robin Goodfellow as a Director
|1,749,150
|99.9%
|1,000
|0.1%
|32.8%
|0
|6 To re elect David Livesley as a Director
|1,749,150
|99.9%
|1,000
|0.1%
|32.8%
|0
|7 To approve the re appointment of Hazlewoods LLP as auditors and authorisation of Directors to fix remuneration
|1,749,150
|99.9%
|1,000
|0.1%
|32.8%
|0
|8 To approve that the Company continues as a VCT
|1,703,150
|97.9%
|37,000
|2.1%
|32.6%
|10,000
|9 To approve the Directorsʼ general authority to allot shares
|1,721,833
|98.4%
|28,317
|1.6%
|32.8%
|0
|SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
|10 To approve the allotment of shares on a non rights issue basis
|1,711,833
|97.8%
|38,317
|2.2%
|32.8%
|0
|11 To approve the cancellation of the share premium account and capital redemption reserve, subject to the approval of the High Court
|1,724,150
|98.5%
|26,000
|1.5%
|32.8%
|0
The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting (included within the Annual Report) which is available on the Company's website at https://www.oxfordtechnologyvct.com/
1. A withheld vote is not a vote in law and, accordingly, is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" the resolution concerned.
2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the vote "For" total.
3. The number of shares in issue (and total voting rights) at close of business on 16 June 2022 was 5,331,889 ordinary shares, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 5,331,889.
A copy of resolutions 10 and 11 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R, and will be available in due course for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Enquiries: Lucius Cary Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466
LEI: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30