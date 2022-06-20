Judicial Candidate ShawnTe Raines-Welch Reminds Residents about Early Voting Options

HILLSIDE, Ill., June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the June 28th Democratic Primary quickly approaching, Democratic judicial candidate ShawnTe Raines-Welch is reminding Cook County voters about the benefits and accessibility of voting early.

“People eager to cast a ballot shouldn’t risk last minute emergencies or delays preventing them from voting on election day,” Raines-Welch said. “Voting early provides residents convenient and flexible options to ensure their voice is heard and counted.”

Suburban Cook County voters can vote early, in person, at the Cook County Board of Elections at 69 West Washington or at the following locations in or near the 4th judicial subcircuit:

BRIDGEVIEW COURTHOUSE, ROOM 238 10220 S 76TH AVE BRIDGEVIEW, IL 60455

MAYWOOD COURTHOUSE (WHITCOMB BUILDING), ROOM 104 1311 MAYBROOK SQUARE MAYWOOD, IL 60153

BELLWOOD VILLAGE HALL 3200 WASHINGTON BLVD BELLWOOD, IL 60104

BROOKFIELD VILLAGE HALL 8820 BROOKFIELD AVE BROOKFIELD, IL 60513

FRANKLIN PARK VILLAGE HALL 9500 BELMONT AVE FRANKLIN PARK, IL 60131

HODGKINS VILLAGE HALL 8990 LYONS ST HODGKINS, IL 60525

LYONS VILLAGE HALL 4200 S LAWNDALE AVE LYONS, IL 60534

MELROSE PARK VILLAGE HALL 1000 N 25TH AVE MELROSE PARK, IL 60160

OAK LAWN VILLAGE HALL 9446 S RAYMOND AVE OAK LAWN, IL 60453

PALOS HEIGHTS RECREATION CENTER 6601 W 127TH ST PALOS HEIGHTS, IL 60463

STICKNEY-FOREST VIEW LIBRARY 6800 W 43RD ST STICKNEY, IL 60402

To learn more about early voting, including locations and hours, visit the Cook County Clerk's website at: https://www.cookcountyclerkil.gov/



Raines-Welch has over 12 years of litigation experience in diverse areas of law including civil rights, disability rights and labor and employment law. Raines-Welch conducts training programs helping organizations, businesses and government entities ensure they comply with important federal laws protecting people’s rights. In addition to her service as a Commissioner of the Proviso Township Mental Health Board, she is a community volunteer for a variety of causes including autism awareness and support.



If elected, Raines-Welch would be the first woman of color ever elected Judge from the 4th subcircuit. The 4th Subcircuit (map) in Chicago’s Western suburbs includes all of Lyons, Riverside and Stickney Townships, and portions of Leyden, Palos, Proviso, and Worth townships. Raines-Welch’s campaign website is www.RainesWelchForJudge.com.

