Orion Governance Announces the Support of the Most Popular IBM Technologies, the AS400/RPG Programming Language

Orion Governance, a leader in Metadata Management solutions and the provider of the Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG), the foundation for the data fabric, announced the support for the AS400/RPG programming language.

​​The AS400/RPG programming language was introduced by IBM in 1979. It is still widely used by banks, retailers and logistics companies supporting programming languages that include RPG, Java, COBOL, SQL, Python amongst others. Whilst the AS400 has reliably supported organizations, companies are looking to modernize their applications to leverage the scalability of cloud-based infrastructure and the availability of knowledgeable resources.

“In the process of the modernization, we see companies face a big hurdle when it comes to getting a clear picture of the AS400 application landscape. Given the variety of programming languages that the AS400 supports, getting a clear view of the information flow necessary to achieve regulatory compliance such as SOX, CCPA, GDPR, etc. is a big challenge. Orion's Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG) can seamlessly catalog assets in the AS400 and trace the flow of information in the AS400 through RPG, Java, Python, COBOL and SQL. This allows for a near time picture of information flow and impact analysis, but also a significant reduction in migration costs, which would otherwise require countless hours of human capital and present a high risk of failure. Orion's EIIG enables acceleration, guaranteed success and cost-optimization,” says Ramesh Shurma, Orion CEO.

About Orion Governance

Orion Governance, headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in the United States, Estonia, Sweden and India, is a leader in Metadata Management solutions, working with Global 5000 companies in banking, insurance, retail, healthcare, and technology. Orion Governance helps its customers to discover, catalog, govern and trust their data to fully meet audit & compliance requirements. Orion Governance's differentiation lies in its technology and unprecedented efficiency to accelerate data governance through automation, machine learning and AI, in the most comprehensive (60+ technologies), scalable and mature way, spanning technologies from mainframe, programming languages all the way to the newest cloud-based frameworks. Our implementations are measured in weeks not years, and we partner with you throughout your journey to success.