Orion Governance named #1 Vendor in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2022 Data Catalog Report

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Governance, a leader in Metadata Management solutions and the provider of the Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG), the foundation for a self-defined data fabric, has announced it was ranked No. 1 on the list of data catalog vendors in the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2022 Data Catalog Market Study.

The report found the top three data catalog feature priorities for 2022 includes a data dictionary, catalog multiple databases, and integration with self-service data-prep tools. The 2022 Dresner report shows that almost 20 percent of survey respondents rank data catalog as critical, almost doubling compared to 2017.

“Data cataloging is part of Orion’s core foundation and data catalogs are a ‘must-have’ for data and analytics leaders,” says Ramesh Shurma, Founder and CEO of Orion. “We provide organizations with independence in understanding and locating data they can trust. We are truly honored to be recognized as the #1 Data Catalog vendor in 2022 by Dresner.”

“Data catalogs have emerged as a core set of capabilities for making content easier to find and govern, especially when multiple data sources are involved, and for multiple analytic use cases,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We congratulate Orion on their top ranking in this year’s assessment of the Data Catalog market.”

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Orion Governance

Orion Governance, headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in the United States, Estonia, Sweden and India, is a leader in Metadata Management solutions, working with Global 5000 companies in banking, insurance, retail, healthcare, and technology. Orion helps its customers to discover, catalog, govern and trust their data to fully meet audit & compliance requirements. Orion’s differentiation lies in its technology and unprecedented efficiency to accelerate data governance through automation, machine learning and AI, in the most comprehensive (60+ technologies), scalable and mature way, spanning technologies from Mainframe, programming languages all the way to the newest cloud-based frameworks. Our implementations are measured in weeks not years and we partner with you throughout your journey to success.