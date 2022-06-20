BioNTech to Host First Edition of Innovation Series on Diversified Pipeline, Latest Technology Innovations

English German

MAINZ, Germany, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or the "Company”) will host the first edition of the Company’s Innovation Series on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022. The virtual event will provide an update on BioNTech’s clinical progress across its pipeline and provide a deep-dive on scientific and technology innovation from its proprietary research engine.

Investors and the interested public are invited to join a webcast with investment analysts at 8:00 a.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. CEST). Online participation will be listen-only. To listen to the webcast, you will first need to register at the following link . You will then be able to access the slide presentation and audio of the webcast via this link and log in using the same email address you used to register. The platform will open ten minutes prior to the start of the event.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma and Pfizer. For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.de .

